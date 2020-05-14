HAMPTON, N.B. -- More than 50 companies in New Brunswick have taken their search for workers online, joining a virtual job fair put on the provincial government -- an effort to help connect employers and would-be employees with each another during the pandemic.

With New Brunswick slowly starting to re-open for business, Blair Hyslop, the co-owner of Mrs. Dunster's, is looking at hiring a handful of new workers including bakers and truck drivers.

"As we sort of start to come around the corner here in terms of recovery, we see some needs certainly in the market, in our business for workers," Hyslop said.

Mrs. Dunster's is one of around 50 businesses to take part in a two-day virtual job fair put on by the provincial government in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think that definitely with government relaxing in a phased process, the restrictions that were in place, that both the employers and the job seekers are now eyeing getting things back to a somewhat normal state," said Mike Blaney, who works with New Brunswick's Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training & Labour in Fredericton.

The event was designed to bring together employers and job-seekers, at a time when physical distancing can make that difficult.

"Obviously, this spring we wouldn't have been able to go to the same job fairs that would usually be held during the season, especially with schools that would be hosting them with their students coming out," said Marlene Brymer of Covered Bridge Potato Chips in Hartland, N.B.

Cooke Aquaculture is looking to hire not just in New Brunswick, but throughout Atlantic Canada.

"We're looking for folks to work on our vessels, maintenance folks, for people to work in our net repair shops, fish processing labourers in St. George and Blacks Harbour," said Joel Richardson.

Nearly 2,000 job-seekers registered for this job fair – with another one to be held within the next few weeks.