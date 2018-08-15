

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- A public visitation is being held Wednesday for one of the victims of the deadly shooting spree at a Fredericton apartment complex.

Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud died in Friday's shooting, along with responding officers Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns of Fredericton police.

In an obituary published by Carleton Funeral Home in Jacksonville, N.B., Wright is remembered as a compassionate person who loved to help others.

The obituary says Wright graduated from Canterbury High School in 2003 and from New Brunswick Community College with a diploma in medical office administration in 2008.

The 32-year-old woman had previously worked on a tree farm, catered and worked in an office before embarking on a career as a home support worker.

A public visitation is set for Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., although there will be no funeral service by request.

Matthew Vincent Raymond has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

He is set to appear in court on Aug. 27.

Meanwhile, lawyers appeared in court Wednesday to discuss a publication ban on certain court documents in the case.

The province's Court of Queen's Bench issued the ban on Monday, hours after media reported their contents.

Public prosecutor Cameron Gunn told the court that the Crown was prepared to lift the blanket publication ban.

He said an amended order seeking a more "narrow ban" has been filed instead. It would unseal the documents but continue to block the publication of names of individuals that have not spoken with media yet.

"We've made our best efforts to limit this ban," Gunn told the court, noting that the amended order strikes a balance between freedom of expression and the open court principle with the right to a fair trial.

But David Cole, a lawyer representing various media outlets, told the court there was no basis for sealing the identities of individuals named in the court documents.

He said the names would be in the public domain during the trial, and that reporters could learn the names from other sources.

"The way this order reads, even if they learn the identities independently they can't publish them," Cole told the court. "I don't think there is authority for the court to do that."

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Judy Clendening has reserved her decision until Friday morning.