

CTV Altlantic





The temperature plunge, following a day of snow and rain - has made a real mess out of many sidewalks in Halifax.

Slush that froze early Wednesday morning is proving almost impossible to walk on.

Colleen Howe says that during Halifax winters, she often feels safer on the streets than on the sidewalks.

“It's frustrating as a pedestrian,” Howe said. “I take the bus and I go out knowing I'm going to fall.”

Howe said she fell three times on Wednesday.

“I've given up and I'm just going to take my chances of not being hit by a car,” she said.

Recent precipitation and mild temperatures, followed by a drop in temperature has led to ice-covered streets and sidewalks throughout the city.

Cody Leblanc says it’s especially bad near corners.

“It's just two feet all around it, I can't imagine someone in a wheelchair or handicapped trying to get around, it just wouldn’t be possible at all,” Leblanc said.

Trevor Harvie, the superintendent of winter operations for Halifax, says the conditions were “challenging.”

“There was only 7 cm of snow, but that rain followed by freezing temperatures, that definitely presented a lot of challenges out there for our winter removal crews,” he said.

Harvie says that crews are out in full force, focusing on clearing up ice-covered sidewalks.

“We've been a little bit delayed with all the ice and refreeze that is happening, but they're out there giving it a good scrape with some mechanical equipment,” Harvie said. “We've transitioned to some sand with salt mixed into it, aiming at melting the ice but also providing some traction for residents. We know it's challenging out there now, but it will get better.”

And sidewalks aren't the only place where ice may lead to danger.

While you may think your neighbourhood lake or pond is frozen solid, the city warns residents to practice caution. They will begin testing ice thickness and posting official measurements to their website next week.

“We won't tell you if it's safe or unsafe, we'll tell you what the measurements and thickness are,” said Halifax Regional Municipality spokesman Brendan Elliott. “We will say based on Red Cross guidelines, about 15 centimetres is safe for someone skating alone, about 20 cm if it is a group skating, and 25 cm if you are on a snowmobile.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.