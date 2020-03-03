GAGETOWN, N.B. -- As every day passes, and temperatures begin to rise, residents in southern New Brunswick are preparing themselves for the upcoming flood season.

Bruce and Marian Langhus, the owners of Lang House Bed & Breakfast in Gagetown, N.B., say they're keeping a close eye on the weather, especially in northern New Brunswick.

"Every day we get a little bit more tense and so, every day we check the weather in Edmunston and in Bathurst," said Bruce.

It's a concern that brings back bad memories for the Langhus couple, who are both retired geologists. Their bed & breakfast was hit hard by the recent record-breaking flooding in southern New Brunswick in 2018.

"We can’t think of anything else to do, we've repaired, replaced everything that we can think of, and we're hoping it's enough," said Marian.

The provincial department of environment and local government says to date, the snowpack in 2020 is about average, although they do admit the main driver of flooding on the St. John River is day-to-day weather.

"We can't watch the long-range weather patterns because they don't tell us anything right yet," said Marian.

"The first of April, that's when it really will start because we should be out of the snow season and into the rain season," said Bruce.