

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 66-year-old convicted murderer who was on a temporary absence from the minimum-security unit at Dorchester Penitentiary.

The Correctional Service of Canada says Jack Woods failed to return to a community-based residential facility in Moncton on Thursday after he had been granted an unescorted temporary absence.

Woods is serving an indeterminate sentence for manslaughter and second-degree murder.

Woods is five-feet-seven inches tall and weighs 223 pounds. He is described as having a "fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair. He has a leopard tattoo on his right upper arm, skull tattoos on his left forearm and upper arm, and is missing his left and right little fingers," said a news release from the Correctional Service of Canada.

A photo of Woods was not provided.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Woods is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.