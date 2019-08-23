Featured
Warrant issued for arrest of convicted murderer who failed to return to Dorchester
Jack Woods was on a temporary absence from the minimum-security unit at Dorchester Penitentiary when he failed to return to a community-based residential facility in Moncton on Thursday.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 3:03PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, August 23, 2019 4:05PM ADT
The RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 66-year-old convicted murderer who was on a temporary absence from the minimum-security unit at Dorchester Penitentiary.
The Correctional Service of Canada says Jack Woods failed to return to a community-based residential facility in Moncton on Thursday after he had been granted an unescorted temporary absence.
Woods is serving an indeterminate sentence for manslaughter and second-degree murder.
Woods is five-feet-seven inches tall and weighs 223 pounds. He is described as having a "fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair. He has a leopard tattoo on his right upper arm, skull tattoos on his left forearm and upper arm, and is missing his left and right little fingers," said a news release from the Correctional Service of Canada.
A photo of Woods was not provided.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Woods is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.