Wastewater flowing into Bedford, N.S., lake after pump station failure
A wastewater treatment facility in Bedford, N.S., has flooded due to heavy rainfall in the area over the weekend. Its pump and electrical systems have failed.
Halifax Water said in a statement Sunday night its wastewater pump station on Farmer’s Dairy Lane is now offline and untreated waste water is overflowing directly into nearby Sandy Lake.
The Halifax Regional Municipality says Sandy Lake Beach is closed to swimming until further notice.
People in the area are also asked to reduce flushing as much as possible.
Halifax Water customers in the highlighted area of this map are asked to reduce the amount of water they are flushing and pouring into their drains. (Source: Halifax Water)
Halifax Water says it is working to reduce the environmental impact on the lake and bring the station back online.
