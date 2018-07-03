

CTV Atlantic





Bystanders applauded a Halifax Water employee as he helped stop a fire hydrant from gushing water onto a busy street during the morning rush hour.

The fire hydrant at the corner of Hollis and Salter streets started spewing hundreds of litres of water onto the street after it was struck by a truck, damaging the part of the hydrant connected to the water main.

At one point, the water was shooting over 7 metres high.

Halifax Water responded to the scene and one employee found himself in the middle of the deluge as he shut off the valve feeding the hydrant.

Onlookers cheered on the drenched city worker as he worked to stop the flood.

“Great job indeed by these dedicated employees,” tweeted Halifax Water. “Somewhat refreshing today, not nearly as nice in the winter.”

Halifax Water will now determine whether the hydrant needs to be repaired, replaced, or relocated.

Anyone who damages a fire hydrant, or spots a damaged fire hydrant, is asked to contact Halifax Water.

Halifax Water saves the day!

