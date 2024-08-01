Water quality advisory in effect at Lake Echo, N.S., beach due to high bacteria levels

A recreational water quality advisory is in effect at Lake Echo Beach in Lake Echo, N.S.

The advisory is in place until further notice.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says recent test results show bacteria levels at the beach exceed Health Canada guidelines.

People are advised to avoid swimming at the beach until the advisory is lifted.

The municipality says lifeguards will stay on-site during regular hours to advise people against swimming.

The advisory will be lifted once bacteria levels decrease and are within Health Canada guidelines.

