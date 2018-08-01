

CTV Atlantic





They’re off and running on Day 1 of the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games.

The excitement of the athletes is matched, by the exuberance in the stands.

“Watching these athletes and watching them train -- they train all year and then they come to these events,” said Patricia Jones a Yukon supporter. “You know, I can’t do this, so it’s pretty inspirational.”

Nicole Roberts of Antigonish is a Special Olympics veteran. Her family loves cheering for the hometown girl.

“She’s been in it for how many years mom? 35?” said Michelle Roberts Chevarie, Nicole’s sister. “35 years so yeah, we all come together. Yeah, we're very proud.”

As the Games kicked off, the federal minister of science and sport had people cheering with a special announcement.

“We will provide an additional $16 million over five years, and an additional two million dollars in ongoing annual funding after that,” Minister Of Science and SportKirsty Duncan told a crowd of onlookers.

“It will mean more coaches, more support for our outstanding athletes.”

The minister presented the first medal of the games to Maxime Duguay of Quebec, winner of the men's 10,000-metre race.

His family was excited and beaming with pride.

“And he did a very good time under a pretty hot temperature,” said Chantal Villeneuve, a Quebec supporter.“I'm very proud for him and we hope many more to come.”

Even athletes getting ready for the next race show their support for the other competitors. The louder the crowd, the better it feels for everyone participating.

And real fans don't just cheer for their favorites.

“We cheer for everybody,” said Brent Fay of Nova Scotia. “I mean, it’s all about competing and doing your best and trying to raise up everybody's spirits and keep things going. It's a very fun event. It's not like your traditional events where it’s win at all costs, but everybody wins.”

The campus and the town may be close to bursting, but if you're interested in catching some of the Games, as they say, there's always room for more.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.