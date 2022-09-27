'We couldn’t prepare for this': Insurance claims on the rise post-Fiona

The damage to Kathy Ingram MacKinnon’s property in Neil’s Harbour makes her thankful she has insurance.

"But we couldn’t prepare for this,” said MacKinnon.

Insurance credit rating experts predict Fiona could produce insurance claims totalling $700 million in Atlantic Canada.

“There are so many claims in, they are not sure when they are able to come," said MacKinnon. "So we are in limbo.”

According to insurance industry expert Kelsey Hawke, extreme weather events often provide an insurance jolt for many property owners.

“People don’t often consider what they are covered for and what insurance they have until they actually need to use it,” said Hawke, who added in Canada specific natural disaster insurance coverage does not exist. “There is coverage for wind damage which usually encompasses things like hurricanes, tornadoes in any results and water damage.”

There are different levels of water damage insurance.

“That are above and beyond standard coverage on an insurance policy," said Hawke who also noted this means some water and storm surge damage, might not be covered.

As he scans his West End Halifax neighbourhood, Richard MacLean is already looking ahead at strategies to better prepare for the next major storm.

"You don’t want to have an insurance claim,” said MacLean.

Which is why he wants more prep work done in advance of hurricanes and tropical storms, to thin trees and not plant them so close to homes and power lines.

“You have to make sure that there are no trees that are going to hit your house," said MacLean. "And no trees that are going to hit a power line and those are things we have to take into account.”

MacLean said, in his opinion, these are the best ways to minimize damage and insurance claims brought on by major storms.