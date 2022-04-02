'We have a long ways to go': Maritime Indigenous communities react to apology from the Pope

In front of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis delegates, Pope Francis spoke the words many waited to hear for decades at the Vatican Friday morning, and the message is being felt across Canada.

"Reconciliation of sort is beginning now and that's a good feeling for me. It's something that's long overdue," says Yvonne Meunier, residential school survivor.

Meunier is an intergenerational residential school survivor. Her father, and his children, were residential school survivors.

Beginning in the late 1800s, about 150,000 Indigenous children were separated from their families and forced to attend residential schools.

It's an experience that still continues to haunt Meunier.

"This was a very dark strain on Canada. What happened to our people, what happened to our children. I'm so grateful that I'm here, that I'm alive," she says.

The Pope said he's ashamed of the abuses suffered and adds Catholic educators disrespected Indigenous identity, culture and spiritual values.

"We have to acknowledge that this apology to some people doesn't mean anything because words without actions are still only words," says Jeff Ward, general manager at Membertou Heritage Park.

Ward says his people are used to hearing "nice" words from government officials.

But he has hope the Pope will push forward and return Indigenous lands, provide compensation for survivors, and hold some accountable.

"There's people that need to be charged. We talk about war crimes, this is on the same level. It's genocide. Let's call it what it is," says Ward.

As for Meunier, she says she hopes the future will bring compensation and healing, "We have a long ways to go," she says.