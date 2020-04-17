MONCTON -- The owner of a Moncton restaurant, who knows what it means to struggle, is now preparing free meals for those in need.

Gary Sandhu’s Indian restaurant in Moncton had only been open for three months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

His chefs now work around the clock to fill takeout orders and hundreds of free meals for those struggling to put food on the table during the pandemic.

Sandhu says Monctonians showed their support for his new business when it opened and he wants to return the love.

“I believe now it’s time for me to support them. As a community we should support each other,” says Sandhu.

Sandhu had to lay off some of his own staff at Tandoori Zaika. He says he empathizes with those who are currently without work and food, which is why he was inspired to implement a new policy at his restaurant. Those who are in need of a meal can now call ahead and let Sandhu know how many meals you need, no questions asked.

“I deliver to people's homes. Some people said they cannot come to our restaurant because they don’t have money to take a bus, they didn’t have a phone with them, they’re just using someone's Wi-Fi,” says Sandhu.

“I said 'no problem, just give me your number and your address and I will be there. Just tell me how many meals you need, I'll drop it off to your door.’”

Sandhu has already delivered to hundreds of Monctonians – many single-parent homes and local shelters.

Sandhu's family says they don't mind the out-of-pocket expense for such a worthy cause.

“I feel very happy to help others and I'm so proud that my husband is doing this for the community,” says Supreet Sandhu, Gary’s wife.

Sandhu attributes his generosity to his Indian background. He grew up watching his parents work hard to make ends meet.

“We are sharing, not because we have a lot, we are sharing because we know how it feels to have nothing,” Sandhu.

A good deed to help those in need and to ensure no one goes to sleep on an empty stomach.