'We lost everything': Couple’s home the only one destroyed in Cape Breton community

Arichat, N.S -

In a community largely untouched by Fiona’s wrath, what happened to Janasta and Vincent Chaisson’s mobile home shows how random destruction can seem.

"I was worried," says Janasta, "but I didn't think, I thought my fence would go, I didn't think the house would go."

The couple was staying with family when Fiona hit. Janasta's sister, Jennie Pardy, says a neighbor across the street saw what happened.

"Around 1:30 AM (Saturday) he heard something like a screaming, a rumbling, kind of like a freight train," says Pardy.

She says he came to the house and knocked on the door to see if anyone was home. Receiving no answer, he went back home and watching.

"(And) everything came apart and landed into their next-door neighbor's yard," says Pardy.

What’s left of the home’s roof is now laying on the ground, after the storm’s high winds peeled it from the house.

The Chaisson’s didn’t know anything had happened until they drove by early the next morning as Vincent was taking Janasta to work at the local long-term care facility.

"We came up the lane Saturday morning and my fence was still up, the shed was still there, I said, 'ok everything's fine,'" recalls Vincent. "We got to the stop sign over here, made the turn, and realized our roof was gone."

Janasta is a continuing care assistant. Vincent had to leave his job after suffering from severe spinal degeneration, along with being diagnosed with early onset dementia.

The couple tried to get home insurance, but were unable to afford the necessary upgrades to qualify.

The property was their home for 20 years.

"This is where thought we would grow old, it's where our son grew up," says Janasta with tears filling her eyes, "it's where we've been taking our grandson on the weekends, and we don't have that anymore."

With rain pouring in after the roof was torn off, there’s barely anything for the Chaissons to salvage.

The ceiling has collapsed in several places, tiles strewn all over the floor.

The couple’s bed is soaked through.

The smell of mold inside is strong.

When the couple returned to what was their home, there was little they could save. All they have now is the clothing on their backs, and some photos Janasta managed to gather up to dry.

"We lost everything else, beds bureaus, TVs, everything, photo albums," says Vincent, "everything is soaked."

"We're lost, we don't know the next step," adds Janasta.

Seeing her sister overwhelmed with the loss, Pardy has stepped in to help the couple apply for assistance through Nova Scotia’s disaster relief program, announced Monday.

The provincial government says the program will cover certain 'uninsured losses' up to $200,000, with no deductible.

When asked if the Chaissons would qualify, a spokesperson for the province would only say the program is for “non-insured damages”.

"That said," writes Marla MacInnis, "Government continues to look very closely at the type of support that Nova Scotians need right now and we encourage people who need support to apply."

The deadline for applications is January 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, family and community members in Arichat are stepping up to help the Chaissons.

Pardy has launched an online fundraising campaign and is organizing a benefit event for October 15 at the Acadiaville Hall nearby.

"I have no doubt that people are going to help support these people and help them rebuild and get back on their feet," says Richmond County District 1 Councilor Shawn Samson.

"When you speak of community, you get the word 'unity' out of it,” he says, "that’s what we do here on Isle Madam and Richmond County."

The county’s Emergency Services Coordinator says the county can also help the couple connect with aid organizations.

"There's the financial assistance there's Cape Breton Housing," says Steve Marcellus, "any of those resources, Red Cross if there's something longer term."