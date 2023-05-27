'We need closure': Search for missing Moncton woman continues

Family and friends gathered in Moncton Saturday morning to search for a woman who went missing over nine months ago.

The volunteers spent the day searching marshes, streams and trails in the faint hope of finding Angela Breau.

The 66-year-old was last seen on Aug. 6, 2022, at a residence on Elmwood Drive, but wasn't reported missing to police until nine days later.

Her sister Shirley Ann Breau is struggling with her disappearance and not knowing what happened is heartbreaking.

“When I received a phone call on Aug. 14 and I was told she had been missing for nine days... she's gone. That's what I said to myself. She's gone. There's no other way that she's alive,” said Shirley.

Her disappearance is a total mystery.

Family members say it was not like her to just wander off and nothing like this had ever happened before.

Police have provided a description, but the family has no idea who told them what she was wearing on the day she went missing.

Her sister-in-law Heather Breau says they can't go on knowing she's out there somewhere, but hasn't been found yet.

“It's a day, a time where we expect the worst, but we're hoping for the best. We need closure. We need to know what happened to Angela so that everybody can move on. We need to give her a place to rest,” said Heather.

Her friend Diane Gaudet was emotional before the search party split up to begin the day.

“She’s a really sweet, really nice person. Everyone loved her,” said Diane. “It's really sad not knowing, it really hurts. She's out there and we don't know where. So yeah, it's pretty hurtful.”

Shirley said her sister was a character with a great sense of humour who liked to talk.

“Obviously her name Angela was meant to be an angel, which she was because she was a great sister. You could tell her anything and she'd never get mad at you,” said Shirley.

At least two searches of the area were conducted by the RCMP and police say they have received several tips, but those haven't led anywhere.

Sgt. Nick Arbour of the Codiac Regional RCMP said her disappearance is still an open investigation.

"She's still considered a missing person that we're actively searching for," said Arbour. "We still are investigating the circumstances related to her disappearance."

According to police, Angela Breau is five-foot-nine and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes and is missing her upper teeth.

Angela Breau was wearing a bright-coloured top with light blue sneakers and a beige purse the day she went missing.

Arbour is asking anyone with information about Angela Breau’s disappearance to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at (506) 857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).