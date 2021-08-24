HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province rises to six.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says the new case involves an individual who travelled outside of Atlantic Canada and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

P.E.I. currently has six active cases of COVID-19. To date, there have been 225 positive cases of the virus on the island.

During Tuesday's news update, Morrison said that some COVID-19 measures, including targeted border screening, testing and self-isolation for unvaccinated individuals, will continue until at least mid-October.

“When the Moving Forward plan was developed it was anticipated that we would lift all public health and border measures by mid-September. We now know that the Delta variant has changed that landscape, and having 80 per cent of people fully vaccinated is not enough protection, we need to aim higher,” said Morrison during Tuesday's live update.

Morrison says P.E.I. has seen 17 new cases of COVID-19 in August, and 12 of those cases have been identified as the Delta variant.

“The Delta variant has become the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the country and is proving to be highly contagious with increased severity, and it may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines,” said Morrison.

As of August 21, 77.5 per cent per cent of Island residents aged 12 years and older have been fully vaccinated, with 90.6 per cent having received at least one dose.

According to Morrison, there are still over 50,000 Island residents who are not fully vaccinated, including 19,000 youth under the age of 12 who are not eligible.

“P.E.I. continues to have one of the highest rates of first doses in Canada. We know one dose of vaccine provides some protection, however two doses provides optimal and sustained protection against COVID-19, including the variants of concern,” said Morrison.

"In the over 60 age group, the rate of full vaccination is well over 90 per cent. But in the 12 to 39 age group, only 62 per cent of individuals are fully vaccinated."

Morrison says since June 27, the province has welcomed over 373,000 visitors to P.E.I, and has received over 361,000 P.E.I. Pass applications.

According to Morrison, 47 per cent of applications are from people travelling from within Atlantic Canada, 29 per cent from people travelling from outside of Atlantic Canada, and 22 per cent from P.E.I. residents.

Morrison also issued a recommendation to any Island residents travelling outside of the province.

"Until more people are fully immunized, Island residents should wait 14 days after their second dose before travelling outside the province. I recommend anyone who travels to another jurisdiction, including Atlantic Canada, to wear a mask in indoor public places, to follow public health measures in that area, and upon returning home, if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19 to please go get tested," say Morrison.