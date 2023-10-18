'We're looking for leadership positions': N.B. job seekers flock to fair

There was only standing room at a job fair at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B., Wednesday afternoon.

Around 600 people registered for the Jobs Canada Fair and met with potential employers from a dozen companies. One of which was Webber Infrastructure Management, a plowing company from Ontario.

Recruiter Navneet Ubhi said it was their first recruiting trip to the city.

“We’ve been hearing a lot that people in Moncton, especially drivers, are looking for an opportunity to work down there in Toronto and of course the values and the work ethics they bring to the table is something that we’ve heard about a lot,” said Ubhi.

The company that owns Greater Moncton’s Tim Hortons and Wendy’s franchises, as well as two hotels and a downtown restaurant was focusing on high level positions.

Corey Craig recruiter Eric Siron said they were looking for people to fill management spots.

Eric Siron at the Jobs Canada Fair in Moncton, N.B. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

“We’re looking for restaurant managers who would soon replace our aging store managers,” said Siron. “We’re looking for leadership positions.”

Samuel Grove does freelance work, so he attended the fair to look for something a bit more stable with a regular income.

“There are a lot of job postings, but I have not got a lot of emails back,” said Grove. “It’s very hard to get something. Whether it’s an interview or just even a call back just because there’s so much out there and so many people applying for positions.”

Sun Life Business Development partner Brent Savoie said the job market in the province is in flux right now.

“There’s less people to hire. The population is aging, people are retiring, so we need to fill those positions,” said Savoie. “That’s one thing we have to look for. Finding new advisors that are going to take the bulk of the business of the advisors that are retiring which is the next five to 10 years in New Brunswick.”

Over 8,700 people came to southeast New Brunswick in 2022, making Moncton the fastest growing population of Canada’s metropolitan areas.

A good portion of the job seekers on hand Wednesday were newcomers to the region.

Job seekers lined-up to speak to recruiters for the Jobs Canada Fair at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Lance Minard, a retention and recruitment manager for McConnell Transport Ltd., said they’ve hired a lot of newcomers.

“We are a diversity company,” said Minard. “I have employees from Jamaica, Nigeria, India, Egypt, France. Wonderful people that are coming over to restart their life and start fresh over here in Canada.”

Futong Kang came to Canada from China six-years-ago and is now assisting other newcomers find work.

She said getting a job in a foreign country can be a real struggle.

“As a former international student, I’ve faced similar situations. There’s no cars, transportation barriers. Also, language barriers, that’s huge,” said Kang.

Joban Sandhu came to Canada five-years-ago, but his sister just arrived last month.

He used to attend job fairs, but now he’s hoping to help find her work.

He’s definitely noticed an influx of newcomers to the city over the past few years.

“It’s become very difficult right now,” said Sandhu. “The opportunities are less. More people are now able to apply for positions.”

The City of Moncton will host a job fair at the Avenir Centre on Nov. 28 with at least 22 employers in attendance.

