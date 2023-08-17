Weather alerts issued in Nova Scotia ahead of Friday rain

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Atlantic coastal counties of Nova Scotia reaching from Yarmouth to Guysborough County.

The statements call for 30 to 50 mm of rain Friday morning until Saturday morning, with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

By summer standards, 30 to 50 mm is moderate (30 mm) approaching heavy (50 mm) rainfall, and in most cases would not cause many issues. The presence of thunderstorms though could wring out more moisture and produce totals that could double into a range of 60 to 100 mm. That increase in rain total would also be accompanied by higher rainfall rates and the combination would elevate the risk of flooding or flash flooding. It would likely take the occurrence of multiple thunderstorms over the same location to get as high as 100 mm of rain out of this round of weather.

Areas at higher risk of thunderstorms Friday include the Atlantic coastal areas of Nova Scotia, as per the statement. I would also caution on an increased risk for Hants, Colchester, and Cumberland Counties in Nova Scotia, near the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick, and Kings/Queens Counties in Prince Edward Island.

Pockets of rain totals nearing and exceeding 50 mm look likely in the occurrence of thunderstorms within the rain Friday into Saturday.

There are two periods of time when the risk of thunderstorms looks to be higher. The first is Friday morning, mainly for western Nova Scotia. The second is Friday evening through very early Saturday morning and more general for the region. Western areas of the Maritimes should be out of the risk of thunderstorms near midnight Friday into Saturday. Eastern areas of the Maritimes will be out of the risk of thunderstorms by, or shortly after, sunrise Saturday.

Friday evening into early Saturday morning looks like the period of time when the risk of thunderstorms becomes most widespread for the region.

The weather front producing the rain and risk of thunderstorms has ample moisture to work with as a flow of humid air is currently coming up from the subtropical Atlantic.

Environment Canada advises they may need to issue weather warnings as the rain gets closer and for people to continue to monitor alerts issued by the agency.

