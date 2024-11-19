WestJet announces return of Halifax-to-Paris flight in 2025 summer schedule

WestJet has announced it will be reinstating its service between Halifax and Paris as part of the airline’s 2025 summer schedule.

The route is returning for the first time since 2022, as the company tries to expand its summer service for Nova Scotia.

"Today's announcement in Halifax underscores our ongoing commitment to Nova Scotia and our incredible airport partners as we building the city's leisure network with seamless seasonal connectivity to and from Europe," said vice-president of external affairs for WestJet, Andy Gibbons.

"Our comprehensive summer schedule will provide the communities of Nova Scotia with affordable choice and convenience to fulfill their diverse business and leisure travel needs, through an enhanced transatlantic network."

According to the airline’s summer 2025 schedule, the airline will make trips from Halifax to Paris four times a week from May 16 until Oct. 25.

The airline also announced it will be kicking off service from Halifax to Dublin and Edinburgh one month earlier than the 2024 summer season.

WestJet’s summer 2025 schedule says flights from Halifax to Edinburgh will happen three times a week beginning on May 15 until Oct. 14 and flights from Halifax to Dublin will happen four times a week beginning May 20 until Oct. 13.

On Monday, WestJet also announced there will be additional service from Fredericton and Sydney, N.S., to Calgary for the 2025 summer season.

