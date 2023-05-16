WestJet strike looms heading into holiday weekend

WestJet and Swoop Airlines pilots have issued a strike notice. They could shut down both airlines just in time for the May long weekend. The major issues are job protection, scheduling and pay.

“We are currently compensated 45 per cent less than our North American counterparts,” said Captain Bernard Lewall, who spoke on behalf of the union representing WestJet pilots.

Pilots plan to begin job action early Friday morning. WestJet responded with a lockout notice.

British traveller Sally Hedgecoe felt like she was getting out just in time.

“We don’t want any more delays,” said Hedgecoe. “We would like to go home now.”

Currently, Halifax Stanfield International Airport does not see a lot of WestJet traffic compared to other airlines.

“There are still 16 flights operating daily between WestJet and Swoop here at Halifax Stanfield,” said airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase, who added travellers should brace for possible delays.

“Stay tuned to any direct communication that it’s coming from the airline,” said Chase. “Check out the website and see what options are available in the event their flight is canceled.”

According to Julia Kent from CAA Travel, a WestJet strike could be felt in Atlantic Canada more than other areas.

“Because we are already dealing with a strained travel environment,” said Kent.

Today the WestJet Pilots MEC issued a 72 hours strike notice. If no progress is made, we could withdraw our services at 0300 MT May 19th, 2023. Our negotiating committee remains available 24/7 to reach a deal.#showusafuture #weareready #willstrikeifprovoked #countdown pic.twitter.com/usKJVss491 — WestJet ALPA Pilots (@WestJetALPA) May 16, 2023

Kent pointed out, travelers living in this region already have reduced access to travel in rural and regional areas.

“This is just going to add more impact and strain to an already complicated and stressful situation,” said Kent.

Flair Airlines added news flights in Western Canada, to help WestJet travellers who may have their flights cancelled.