Wet forecast could be an itinerary change for Maritime events
On Friday afternoon, cloudy but dry conditions helped kick off Moncton’s River of Pride week.
“People can expect a lot of new events,” said River of Pride vice president, Justin Durette.
“We have a big concert happening this year of course with Reve, a Juno award winning artist, so we’re excited for that, we have a brand new firework show for the first time in Canada’s pride organizations, that should be an interesting event and there’s family events, lots of family events.”
However, the dry conditions are expected to be short lived. Most of the Maritimes were sitting in either a special weather statement or rainfall warning by Friday evening.
“If any day an event gets cancelled, we usually post by 4 or 3 p.m. so everyone’s well prepared for what’s happening and we always try to find space to replace what we lost,” said Durette.
Meanwhile, other weekend events decided to take precautions early.
The Atlantic Air Show in Nova Scotia decided to have its performance on Friday instead of Saturday as originally planned, and its second show on Sunday is still up in the air.
“We know we’re not going to satisfy everybody because people made plans for Saturday and that’s the only day you can come and we’ll address all those things,” they said in a YouTube video that was posted to their website.
Another cancellation for the Nova Scotia area was the first ever East Coast Ukrainian Festival, which was in honour of Ukrainian Independence Day and was supposed to take place at the Halifax waterfront this Sunday.
“We will have it at the end of September, and we will have it indoors, and we’ll post an update on our website,” said Ukrainian Canadian Congress Nova Scotia Branch vice president, Olha Khaperska in an interview with CTV News on Thursday.
One of the biggest events this weekend in the Maritimes is the YQM Country Music Festival, an outside concert that is taking place in Dieppe.
On Friday, guests were still running to the gates with excitement, without knowing exactly what the rest of the weekend will bring in terms of weather.
“We're rain or shine, we're ready to go, the acts are excited and we're still going to have a great party,” said Samuel Bourgeois, with the festival.
Those getting ready to head into Day 2 said while they’re worried about their camping arrangements, specifically how their tents will hold up against the storm, they don’t plan on letting the rain ruin their weekend.
The weather alerts put out by Environment Canada say rainfall between 40 to 60 millimetres is possible this weekend in many areas across Atlantic Canada.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
Why are Kleenex tissues leaving Canada? Retail analyst weighs in
As Kleenex tissues exit the Canadian market, the memory of the brand that has become synonymous with tissue products will live on among consumers, a retail expert says.
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
Camryn Rogers reacts to winning gold as Canadians sweep hammer throw titles at world championships
Camryn Rogers says she could hardly find the words to describe what it was like when she realized she had won the hammer throw gold at the World Athletic Championships.
Toronto Public Health reports two human cases of West Nile virus
Two people in Toronto have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, the city’s public health agency confirmed Friday.
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
Norad scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden vacation spot at Tahoe
U.S. air defense scrambled fighter jets Friday to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing.
Here's what you need to know about the new COVID vaccines
Health Canada is working on approving a new COVID-19 vaccine targeting recent virus strains. If approved, it will be available in the fall.
U.K. police investigating deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites
British police said Friday they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm.
Toronto
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
-
Teen found dead after entering storm drain in Toronto park during downpour
A teen boy has been found dead after getting caught in a storm drain in a Toronto park during a torrential downpour Thursday evening.
-
Three people in hospital after collision in Mississauga
Three people have been injured, two critically, in a collision in Mississauga.
Calgary
-
Beef's high cost: Butchers and buyers struggle with price of cattle cuts; ranchers struggle with ongoing drought conditions
Beef prices have risen to near-record highs, according to food security expert Dr. Sylvain Charlebois from Dalhousie University.
-
Alta. Premier Danielle Smith, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane tour Calgary evacuee centre
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her N.W.T. counterpart Caroline Cochrane toured Calgary's reception centre for wildfire evacuees and extended their thanks to everyone who is helping with the effort.
-
‘The collecting will continue and not die out’: How the pin collecting culture has changed in Calgary
Pin collecting in Calgary picked up a lot of momentum during the Calgary Winter Olympics in 1988.
Montreal
-
'I lost everything': Chateauguay collecting donations for dozens of families displaced by apartment building fire
Donations are being collected for dozens of families who were displaced from their homes in Chateauguay, Que. after their apartment building was gutted by fire on Thursday.
-
New figures reveal improvements in teacher shortage for Quebec's English school boards
Two days after the Quebec Education Minister described the severity of the teacher shortage, it appears not to be as bad as he thought.
-
From singing her songs in the ICU to meeting at Osheaga, quadriplegic teen meets Billie Eilish
For 18-year-old Jen Leitch, her trip to Osheaga was a dream come true as the quadriplegic Ontarian got to meet her hero Billie Eilish, whose music helped her through the hardest part of her life.
Edmonton
-
Cluster of downtown Edmonton establishments step up with free food for wildfire evacuees
A dozen members of downtown Edmonton's tight-knit community of bar establishments are offering free pizza to wildfire evacuees staying in the city.
-
Man charged in Mill Woods string of disturbances, assaults Thursday night
A 40-year-old man faces charges after embarking on what is believed to have been a drug- or alcohol-impaired crime spree in south Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
Alberta woman who tried to take COVID transplant fight to Supreme Court dies
An Alberta woman who tried to take her fight over COVID vaccine requirements for organ transplants all the way to the Supreme Court has died.
Northern Ontario
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
-
Northern Ont. father who rescued his abducted son shares his story
It is every parent's worst nightmare: your child has been kidnapped. That nightmare became a reality for a father in Thessalon, east of Sault Ste. Marie, on Aug. 15, when his nine-year-old son went missing.
-
Sudbury man charged with attempted murder; police investigating it as a hate crime
Greater Sudbury police have charged a suspect with attempted murder in connection with a disturbing incident earlier this week in the city’s downtown.
London
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
-
London, Ont.’s largest developers enlisted in second search to find homeless hub locations
City hall has a confidential shortlist of potential locations for low barrier hubs that will serve Londoners experiencing homelessness. But that shortlist may be too short.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
Winnipeg
-
'Further stress': More than 200 people displaced from Winnipeg apartment after fire
Residents of an apartment building in the River-Osborne neighbourhood that caught fire more than one week ago are now searching for new places to live after the building was deemed unsafe to live in.
-
The cleanup following Thursday's thunderstorm
A Thursday thunderstorm brought more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain and winds over 100 km/h to parts of southern Manitoba.
-
MPI employees could be on strike next week: Union
Staff members with Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) could be on the picket lines by Monday if a new deal is not reached between the Crown Corporation and the union.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo looking at possible bus route cuts to help deal with projected $35 million deficit next year
A report for the finance and corporate services committee outlining the proposed 2024 city of Ottawa budget directions warns the OC Transpo transit network is facing "the greatest financial challenge" of all city services next year.
-
This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in the first six months of 2023
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught thousands of drivers speeding in the first six months of the year.
-
Hundreds attend March for Trans Rights in downtown Ottawa
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Ottawa Friday evening for the March for Trans Rights, calling for greater support for transgender people in Ottawa and across Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. school boards request pause on 'sudden' pronoun policy change
Saskatchewan's school boards are collectively asking the provincial government for a "reasonable pause" before a new policy regarding gender pronouns is rolled out.
-
Saskatoon sees jump in property crime, thefts: police data
The city is seeing more cases of property crime, according to data released during the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners board meeting on Thursday.
-
Rabid bat confirmed in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Dog owners are encouraged to ensure their pet is up to date on their rabies vaccinations after a bat infected with the fatal disease was found in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
Popular B.C. park shut down by First Nations will remain closed until at least Sept. 1, province says
Handwritten signs and caution tape greeted visitors to Joffre Lakes Provincial Park on Friday after two First Nations announced they were "shutting down" access to the Instagram-famous hiking area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
-
Canadian ministers vow to accelerate action at global environment conference in B.C.
Politicians and environmental leaders from more than 180 countries have been in Vancouver, B.C., this week, with many pledging to accelerate action on climate change and biodiversity loss at the assembly of the Global Environment Facility.
Regina
-
Regina woman who suffered stroke getting voice back thanks to A.I., brain implant
More than 18 years after a stroke took away her ability to speak, a Regina woman is getting her voice back thanks to a brain implant and groundbreaking artificial intelligence-driven technology.
-
Sask. school boards request pause on 'sudden' pronoun policy change
Saskatchewan's school boards are collectively asking the provincial government for a "reasonable pause" before a new policy regarding gender pronouns is rolled out.
-
Sask. RCMP plans to have unmanned aircraft in every detachment in province
The Saskatchewan RCMP is planning to have unmanned aircraft, also known as an aerial drone, in every detachment in the province by April, 2024 in an effort to modernize and keep the public safe.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo boy airlifted to Victoria hospital after being struck by two vehicles
A 10-year-old Nanaimo boy was airlifted to hospital in Victoria Thursday after he was struck by two vehicles while riding his bicycle.
-
Caught on cam: Langford woman records dramatic cougar encounter
A Langford, B.C., resident captured dramatic video of a cougar encounter near her home Thursday night on Bear Mountain.
-
Victoria police close part of downtown street due to person on roof 'lighting items on fire'
Police in Victoria closed a section of a downtown street due to a person reportedly lighting fires on a rooftop.