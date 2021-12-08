Smoked oysters with a beer, lemon and oil infused butter

Serve 2

Ingredients:

12 oysters (we used BeauSoleill Oysters)

½ cup butter

¼ cup beer ( we used Good Robot Ten thousand Pound Pilsner)

1 chili pepper, sliced thin

¼ cup parmesan cheese

2 shallots, thinly diced

Green onion slivers

Grilled lemon wedges

Directions:

In a small sauce pan, melt better and sauté the chili pepper, shallots, salt and pepper. Add the beer and parmesan and set aside. Bring your smoker to a smoking point at 225 degree, if you don’t have a smoker you can bring your BBQ to high heat and add wood chips on you grill until it starts to smoke. Place your oysters on the grill and add a good tsp of the beer butter mixture, topped with some green onion slivers and serve with grilled lemon wedges.

BeauSoleil products are available at Sobeys and Superstore locations.

Good Robot Brewing products are available at NSLC, Harvest Wine and Spirits, and online.