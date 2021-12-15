Smoked Salmon Fettuccine with Fresh Salsa and Feta
Serves 2
Fettuccine Ingredients:
- ½ box dried fettuccini
- 115 g package of smoked salmon, sliced in ribbons (we used J. Willy Krauch smoked salmon)
- 1 cup fresh salsa
- 4 oz feta cheese
Directions:
- Cook the fettuccini according to the package ingredients.
- Drain, but do not rinse.
- Place the fettuccini in a large bowl and set aside.
- In a large frying pan, sauté the salsa and the smoked salmon.
- Once warmed up, toss the fettuccini.
- Divide between two bowls and top with feta cheese.
Fresh Salsa Ingredients (Makes 1 cup):
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes, diced
- ¼ cup yellow peppers, diced
- ¼ cup red onions, diced fine
- ½ jalapeno pepper
- ¼ cup black olives, diced
- 4 sprigs of fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 lime juice only
- Pinch sea salt
- Pinch milled pepper
Directions:
Combine all ingredients.
J. Willy Krauch products are available online and at Sobeys locations throughout Atlantic Canada.