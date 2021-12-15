Smoked Salmon Fettuccine with Fresh Salsa and Feta

Serves 2

Fettuccine Ingredients:

½ box dried fettuccini

115 g package of smoked salmon, sliced in ribbons (we used J. Willy Krauch smoked salmon)

1 cup fresh salsa

4 oz feta cheese

Directions:

Cook the fettuccini according to the package ingredients. Drain, but do not rinse. Place the fettuccini in a large bowl and set aside. In a large frying pan, sauté the salsa and the smoked salmon. Once warmed up, toss the fettuccini. Divide between two bowls and top with feta cheese.

Fresh Salsa Ingredients (Makes 1 cup):

½ cup cherry tomatoes, diced

¼ cup yellow peppers, diced

¼ cup red onions, diced fine

½ jalapeno pepper

¼ cup black olives, diced

4 sprigs of fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

2 lime juice only

Pinch sea salt

Pinch milled pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients.

J. Willy Krauch products are available online and at Sobeys locations throughout Atlantic Canada.