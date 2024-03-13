ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    What's For Dinner: Chickpea Curry and Rice

    Serves 2

    Ingredients:

    • 2 tbsp coconut oil
    • 1 cup yellow onion, diced
    • ½ cup carrots, diced
    • ½ cup yellow peppers, chunked
    • 1 cup zucchini, diced
    • 1 cup fresh tomatoes, diced
    • 1 cup baby spinach
    • 1 can chickpeas, drained
    • 270 ml jar Shivani’s Kitchen Chickpea Curry Sauce
    • Sea salt and black pepper to taste
    • 2 dollops of plain yogurt for garnish

    Directions:

    1. In a deep pot over medium-high heat, add the coconut oil.
    2. Add in the onions, carrots, peppers, zucchini and tomatoes and sauté until tender.
    3. Add and stir in salt and pepper.
    4. Lower heat to medium and allow to cook down until juices of the tomatoes are naturally released and onions are soft, about 10 minutes.
    5. Add the chickpeas and Shivani’s Chickpea Curry sauce and bring to a simmer. Allow it to cool slightly and serve on steamed rice garnished with dollop of yogurt.

