ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Corned Beef Dinner

    Serves 4

    Ingredients:

    • 3 lbs. Chris Brothers Beef Brisket (soaked overnight in water to desalt)
    • 2 tsp fresh peppercorns
    • 2 bay leaves
    • 2 lbs. mini yellow potatoes
    • 2 lbs. Brussels sprouts
    • 1 turnip peeled, cut into 1-inch chunks
    • 4 carrots peeled, cut into 1-inch chunks
    • ¼ cup beef concentrate

    Directions:

    1. Place the desalted beef brisket in a large pot, cover with cold water, bring to a boil, and cook for 1 hour.
    2. Drain the liquid and wash the pot to remove any salt residue.
    3. Return the beef to the pot.
    4. Add the peppercorns and bay leaves.
    5. Layer the potatoes, turnip, and carrots on top of the beef.
    6. Cover with water and beef concentrate and bring to a boil for 10 to 15 minutes then add your Brussels sprouts, reduce heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.
    7. Remove the pot from the heat, use a slotted spoon to remove the vegetables, and set aside. Remove the corned beef and slice it against the grain.
    8. Arrange the sliced beef and the vegetables on a platter.
    9. Discard the water, peppercorns, and bay leaves.

    Note: Corned beef is commonly served with yellow mustard, lots of butter and freshly ground pepper.

