What's For Dinner: Deli Meat Board and Feta Honey Dip
Use a selection of cheese, vegetables, fruit and deli meats (we used Chris Brothers meats, including:
- Roast beef
- Turkey
- Pastrami
- Black forest ham
- Kielbasa
Directions:
- Fold or roll each piece of deli meat and place on a board in stacks.
- Place 8 slices of a variety of cheeses in a stack and cut diagonally into triangles.
- Garnish with green leaf lettuce, vegetables, and fruit in the empty spaces on the tray.
- Serve with mustards, toast points, Naan, dinner rolls or bread.
Feta Honey Dip Ingredients:
- 4-5 oz crumbled feta cheese
- 4 oz cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 clove minced garlic
- ½ tbsp fresh or dried basil
- ½ cup local honey
- 1 tbsp finely chopped chives
- ½ tsp coarse sea salt
Directions:
- In a food processor (or hand mix in a bowl), combine feta, cream cheese and olive oil until cheese is well combined and smooth.
- Add chives, basil and garlic, mixing well again.
- Scoop cheese out of the food processor into a shallow bowl.
- Use a large spoon to create a well in the center of the cheese.
- Fill the well with honey.
- Garnish the sides of the well with chives, and coarse sea salt.
Chris Brothers products are available at your local grocery store.
