    • What's For Dinner: Deli Meat Board and Feta Honey Dip

    Use a selection of cheese, vegetables, fruit and deli meats (we used Chris Brothers meats, including:

    • Roast beef
    • Turkey
    • Pastrami
    • Black forest ham
    • Kielbasa

    Directions:

    1. Fold or roll each piece of deli meat and place on a board in stacks.
    2. Place 8 slices of a variety of cheeses in a stack and cut diagonally into triangles.
    3. Garnish with green leaf lettuce, vegetables, and fruit in the empty spaces on the tray.
    4. Serve with mustards, toast points, Naan, dinner rolls or bread.

    Feta Honey Dip Ingredients:

    • 4-5 oz crumbled feta cheese
    • 4 oz cream cheese, room temperature
    • 1 tbsp olive oil
    • 1 clove minced garlic
    • ½ tbsp fresh or dried basil
    • ½ cup local honey
    • 1 tbsp finely chopped chives
    • ½ tsp coarse sea salt

    Directions:

    1. In a food processor (or hand mix in a bowl), combine feta, cream cheese and olive oil until cheese is well combined and smooth.
    2. Add chives, basil and garlic, mixing well again.
    3. Scoop cheese out of the food processor into a shallow bowl.
    4. Use a large spoon to create a well in the center of the cheese.
    5. Fill the well with honey.
    6. Garnish the sides of the well with chives, and coarse sea salt.

    Chris Brothers products are available at your local grocery store.

