ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Donair Chili with Jalapeno Cornbread

    Share

    Serves 4-6

    Ingredients:

    • 1 tbsp olive oil
    • 1 clove garlic, minced
    • 1 lb. lean ground beef
    • ¼ cup donair spice (we used Drunken Sailor Donair Spice)
    • 1 green pepper, diced
    • 1 red pepper, diced
    • 1 med yellow onions, diced
    • 4 oz mushrooms, sliced
    • ½ bunch green onions, chopped
    • ½ cup beef broth
    • 1 x 28 oz can dice tomatoes
    • ½ x 14 oz can tomato sauce
    • 2 X 14 oz cans chili beans
    • 1 ½ tbsp Worcestershire sauce
    • ½ heaping tbsp oregano
    • ½ heaping tsp thyme

    Directions:

    1. Heat olive oil in a large pot and sauté the garlic until it starts to turn golden brown.
    2. Add the ground beef, donair spice, and scramble fry until no longer pink.
    3. Add all the vegetables and sauté until the onions begin to soften.
    4. Add the beef broth, tomatoes, tomato sauce, beans, and the herbs.
    5. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 2 hours.

    Jalapeno Cornbread Ingredients:

    • 1 cup flour
    • 1 cup cornmeal
    • 2/3 cup sugar
    • 1 tsp salt
    • 3 and ½ tsp baking powder
    • 1 egg, lightly beaten
    • 1 cup milk
    • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
    • 1 jalapeno pepper, deseeded and diced

    Directions:

    1. Preheat oven to 400°F and combine all the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl.
    2. In a separate bowl, mix together the wet ingredients and add to the dry stirring to combine.
    3. Fold in the jalapeno pepper.
    4. Pour into greased pan 9” and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
    5. Serve warm with the donair chili.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News