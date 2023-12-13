ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner - Grilled Lobster Rolls

    Makes 6

    Ingredients:

    • 6 hot dog buns
    • 3 oz soft butter
    • 1 lb lobster meat (we used North Nova lobster meat)
    • ¼ cup diced celery
    • 2 tbsp mayonnaise
    • lime juice to taste
    • pinch of salt
    • pinch of pepper
    • 3 oz spinach

    Directions:

    1. Butter your hot dog bun on both sides and grill both sides.
    2. In a bowl, mix the lobster meat, mayonnaise. Add salt and pepper to taste.
    3. Open your grilled bun and place ½ oz of your spinach per bun.
    4. Top with lobster mixture into the center of the hot dog bun.
    5. Serve with potato chips.

    North Nova lobster meat is available at Logan’s Daily Catch in New Glasgow, N.S.

