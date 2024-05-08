ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Maple Butter Potatoes, Grilled Salmon and Asparagus

    Serves 2

    Ingredients:

    • 1 tray of WP Griffin Smoked Maple Butter Potato Cuisine
    • 2 x 6oz Atlantic Salmon filets
    • Olive oil
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • Lemon juice
    • 1 lbs. Asparagus

    Directions:

    1. Place tray of potatoes in the microwave for 6 minutes.
    2. Let rest for 2 minutes, carefully remove the film and transfer to a medium size bowl.
    3. Toss potatoes with butter and the maple seasoning packet.
    4. In a medium size pan, bring olive oil to a shimmer.
    5. Sear the salmon on both sides for 4 minutes.
    6. Season with salt and pepper.
    7. Finish with juice of ¼ of a lemon.
    8. Bring water to a boil in a shallow pan.
    9. Drop your pre-snapped asparagus into the water for few minutes.
    10. Place in ice bath and, when ready to plate, finish the asparagus by placing it in the pan with the salmon to heat them up.

