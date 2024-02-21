ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Peanut Butter Beef Burgers

    Makes 4 burgers

    Ingredients:

    • 1lb lean ground beef
    • ¼ cup smooth peanut butter (we used Fatso peanut butter)
    • 1 tsp sea salt
    • 1 tsp black pepper
    • 1 tsp Hot Under The Kilt Acadian Cajun seasoning
    • 2 green onions, chopped
    • 1 cup all-purpose flour

    Directions:

    1. In a medium-sized bowl, blend the ground beef and peanut butter and mix well.
    2. Add salt, pepper, green onions and Cajun seasoning.
    3. Form four patties that are approximately 4 oz each.
    4. Place on a plate and refrigerate for two hours.
    5. Remove from fridge and lightly dredge in flour.
    6. Using a cast iron pan, melt one tablespoon of butter and start frying your burger until crispy on each side, for approximately 4 to 5 minutes.
    7. Butter and grill the buns.
    8. Adding spinach, ketchup, mustard, and relish to the bottom bun.
    9. Top with one burger patty.
    10. Add a slice of red onion, two slices of tomatoes, three slices of bacon, pickles, and the top bun.
    11. For a fun side dish, add Pop n’ Top Seasoning to popcorn or French fries.

