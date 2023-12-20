ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    Smoked Salmon and Fresh Mozzarella Flatbread Pizza

    Ingredients:

    • 1 large flat naan pizza
    • ½ cup dill remoulade (recipe below)
    • 1 pkg 115g smoked salmon (we used Willy Krauch’s smoked Atlantic salmon)
    • 4 oz fresh mozzarella, shredded
    • ¼ cup red onion, diced
    • fresh herbs of your choice
    • 2 tbsp capers

    Directions:

    1. Pre heat oven 400°F.
    2. Place the naan on a baking sheet and top with dill remoulade, red onions, smoked salmon, capers and fresh mozzarella.
    3. Bake for 5 minute to melt the cheese.
    4. Garnish with herbs.
    5. Cut and serve.

    Dill Remoulade Ingredients

    • 2 tsp fresh dill, finely chopped
    • 2 tsp fresh lemon juice
    • 2 tsp fresh lime Juice
    • 2 tbsp shallots, finely minced
    • ¾ cup mayonnaise
    • salt and pepper to taste

    Directions:

    1. Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.

    Willy Krauch products are available at your local grocery or specialty food store.

