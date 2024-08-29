What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

ATLANTIC
    Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Thursday:

    Stranger danger

    As back-to-school approaches, parents need to have conversations with their children about the dangers of interacting with strangers. According to RCMP, predators online poise an even bigger threat as children spend more and more time on social media. Corporal Carlie McCann reminds us that online is real life.

    Gas guzzlers

    If you’re heading out for a long weekend adventure, our partners at Circle K are giving a discount on fuel today. Find out how you can save 10 cents on gas today.

    Healthy hygiene habits

    As students get set to start a new school year, it is a good time to start healthy hygiene habits. Our partner Afiya Francisco offers hygiene health tips for children of every age and stage.

    Women who rock

    Halifax musicians have come together to produce a tribute concert to honour the women of rock and roll of the 1970s and 1980s. Women Who Rock pays homage to artists such as Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar and Joan Jet.

