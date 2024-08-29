What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Thursday:

As back-to-school approaches, parents need to have conversations with their children about the dangers of interacting with strangers. According to RCMP, predators online poise an even bigger threat as children spend more and more time on social media. Corporal Carlie McCann reminds us that online is real life.

If you’re heading out for a long weekend adventure, our partners at Circle K are giving a discount on fuel today. Find out how you can save 10 cents on gas today.

As students get set to start a new school year, it is a good time to start healthy hygiene habits. Our partner Afiya Francisco offers hygiene health tips for children of every age and stage.

Halifax musicians have come together to produce a tribute concert to honour the women of rock and roll of the 1970s and 1980s. Women Who Rock pays homage to artists such as Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar and Joan Jet.