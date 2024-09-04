What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Wednesday:

Studies show children who follow routines are more likely to succeed in school. Being a helicopter parent may not be the best way to instill routine. Instead, Lorelei Burgess, the director of Oxford Learning, suggests a once-a-week check-in.

The Blue Nose Marathon in Halifax has gone green, making the race a notable standout for sustainability. The race is only the second sporting event in Canada to receive the pinnacle evergreen level of responsible sport certification from the Council for Responsible Sport.

Meatballs pack a punch of protein and can really spice up school lunches. Dietitian Laurie Barker says swapping chicken for beef is a great way to make meatballs healthier. She also shows how to make the Italian staples easy to transport by putting them in a wrap!

Social media boasts many role models, but a standout both in the digital realm and in real life is rare. We sit down with Maritime Olympian Ellie Black who just won the Fair Play Award for her sportsmanship, class and respect for others.