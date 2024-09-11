What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Three things to watch from CTV Morning Live Wednesday:

The first debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump was highly anticipated. Many hoped the two would take the opportunity to reveal their policies and platforms. Our political watcher Lori Turnbull takes us through the highs and lows - analyzing what kind of effect the debate will have on the outcome of the U.S. election in November.

Country music is the number one choice for many East Coasters, but in order to become country music royalty in Nova Scotia, you have look beyond the music. We sit down with the folks behind the Nova Scotia Country Music Hall of Fame and find out how this year’s inductees embody the essence of country music and community.

The Atlantic International Film Festival is underway – showcasing new and notable local and international films. The executive director of the festival shares with us details of the opening night film, along with many of the other buzz-worthy flicks – including The Apprentice, which follows a young Donald Trump’s ascension to power.