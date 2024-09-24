What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live
For things to watch from Tuesday's CTV Morning Live:
Turning the tide
One of the most significant conferences concerning the ocean is happening in Halifax this week. Over 1,500 delegates are gathering to discuss ways of protecting and utilizing the world largest natural resource – the ocean. Find out how a conference of this size and scope is so significant for our region.
Cultural celebration
Meet the woman behind the Coastal Culture Clash – an evening that bring together urban fashion, culture and community. Slated for mid-October – the event unites creative minds from a variety of sectors to work together and celebrate culture!!
Red carpet radience
Its award season – where stars shine their brightest. Wonder how they look so good on the red carpet? Our beauty contributor Shobana show us how to replicate those star-studded styles by selecting the right tools and techniques. Get your glam on in a fraction of the time with our beauty expert.
Showtime at Scotiabank
After being shut down during the Covid years – Scotiabank Centre is riding a wave of success thanks to the return of big events. Get the inside scoop on the big conferences and shows coming to our region as we unveil a contest that could see you winning tickets to a year’s worth of events.
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Debate gets testy as MPs consider confidence motion in PM Trudeau
MPs debated the first non-confidence motion of the fall House of Commons sitting today, seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre push once again for a snap election. But with votes secured to keep them afloat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were quick to turn the discussion into a referendum on the Conservative alternative.
B.C. councillor blames 'leftist extremists' after blackface photo surfaces online
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
Feds have 'no intention' of pausing next carbon tax increase, Guilbeault says
The federal government has 'no intention' of pausing the next planned increase to the carbon price, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault confirms.
'It shows how out of touch the Premier is': reaction to Doug Ford's encampment comments
After Ontario Premier Doug Ford made controversial comments about solutions to get people out of homeless encampments, advocates and members of the opposition spoke up on Tuesday.
Ont. driver rescues abandoned puppies found in ditch
Four puppies were found near County Road 21 in Essa Township after a passerby spotted one when it ran out of the ditch and onto the road.
Couple in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbour
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
Missouri executes Marcellus Williams for 1998 killing of a woman despite her family's calls to spare his life
A Missouri man convicted of breaking into a woman’s home and repeatedly stabbing her was executed Tuesday over the objections of the victim’s family and the prosecutor, who wanted the death sentence commuted to life in prison.
Manitoba organization calling for inquiry into the death of six-year-old Johnson Redhead
An advocate organization is calling for an inquiry following the death of a six-year-old boy who went missing in Shamattawa First Nation.
Toronto
Ontario woman seen in viral video of Porsche theft now facing more charges
An 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in a caught-on-video incident in Mississauga earlier this month is now facing auto theft charges in Toronto.
Toronto jazz musician fatally struck in collision remembered as 'talented,' 'beautiful' person
A woman fatally struck in a collision in The Junction neighbourhood on Monday evening is being remembered as a 'wonderful and beautiful person' who was a beloved member of Toronto's jazz community.
'Those responsible should be held accountable': Ontario education minister investigating TDSB field trip to rally
Ontario's ministry of education is now officially investigating a Toronto District School Board (TDSB) field trip at an Indigenous rights rally students participated in, where pro-Palestinian slogans were later chanted.
Calgary
Provincial government planning changes to Alberta's Bill of Rights, premier says
Alberta's premier wants to reinforce the ability to choose whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedures through changes to the province's Bill of Rights.
Calgary replaces dozens of street safety signs after they're hit by vehicles
In-street signs meant to slow drivers down and keep pedestrians safe are having to be replaced at a rapid rate in Calgary because they're being hit by vehicles.
Calgary man faces child porn charges after 'incredibly disturbing' messages found: ALERT
A Calgary man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation uncovered years of messages exchanged with an alleged felon.
Edmonton
TransEd employee hospitalized after collision with semi
One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a Valley Line Southeast LRT train and a semi Tuesday morning.
Oilers sport what's likely to be opening-game lineup at camp practice
While Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch and his staff still have two weeks of training camp to decide who stays and who goes to cement the 23-man roster for opening night, onlookers saw what could well be the makeup of the squad come Oct. 9's home game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Online tool for collision reports claims to reduce wait times by 40 per cent
An online tool now available to local drivers allows them to begin their fender-bender report from their desktop or their mobile device.
Montreal
Quebec premier taking heat over $7-billion Northvolt battery plant
The heat is rising for Quebec Premier François Legault as opposition parties demand answers about his government's investment in the planned Northvolt battery factory near Montreal.
Quebec language watchdog received record number of complaints last year
Quebec's language watchdog received a record number of complaints from citizens last year and carried out an increasing number of inspections on employers.
Indigenous communities in Quebec can't opt out of paying hydro bills, minister says
Quebec's minister responsible for relations with First Nations and Inuit says northern communities can't opt out of paying their electricity bills.
Ottawa
Two youths arrested following Glebe Collegiate lockdown
Ottawa police say two people under the age of 18 have been arrested following an incident that prompted a lockdown at Glebe Collegiate Institute around the noon hour Tuesday.
This is where Ottawa Community Housing will build 336 new affordable units
Ottawa Community Housing has announced a new development downtown, which in its first phase will see 336 new affordable homes – and that plan is only the beginning.
London
Busloads of students at rental house in London, Ont. sparks call to tighten rules
The calls are growing louder for city council to tighten the rules governing short-term accommodations, including those advertised on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo, after students arrived by the busload at a rented house in the Masonville neighbourhood.
'Hate has no room in Petrolia'; mayor sends a strong message after weekend vandalism
Petrolia Mayor Brad Loosley pulled no punches during Monday’s council meeting, reacting to vandalism in the community, "This will not be tolerated."
London renoviction by-law greeted with skepticism by some low-income tenants it's meant to protect
Protesting for more than an hour in a pouring rain, members of tenants’ advocacy group London ACORN called on city council to strengthen a draft licensing by-law meant to discourage so-called ‘renovictions’.
Barrie
Quick-thinking construction workers stop armed suspect from escaping
Three construction workers are being praised for their actions that police in Barrie say likely prevented an armed man from fleeing before being taken into custody.
Uber driver handed driving ban for failing to stop after crash that killed dog
An Uber driver was handed a 12-month driving ban on Tuesday following a collision that injured a pedestrian and killed a labrador retriever in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Investigation details events leading up to Sudbury woman's death in a collision with OPP boat
A 49-year-old Sudbury woman who was killed in a tragic collision with a police boat June 7 on Nepewassi Lake was told to remain in a residence on an island until police returned to pick her up.
Kitchener
Reward of up to $50K offered for information in Joshua Bennett murder
A reward of up to $50K has been issued by Waterloo Regional Police for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Joshua Bennett.
Region releases report on why corn was destroyed on purchased Wilmot land
Back in July, a plot of land had an immature crop of corn destroyed. It was an action that outraged local farmers. Now, a new report into the matter has been released and will be presented to regional council Wednesday.
Missing memorial plaque has a permanent replacement
A replacement plaque has been installed at a memorial for a Cambridge boy and a Waterloo Regional Police officer who drowned in 1998.
Windsor
Windsorite dead in single vehicle collision in Oxford County
A person from Windsor has died in a collision on Highway 59 in Oxford County.
Harrow road reopens after multi-vehicle crash
A road in Essex County has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash. According to OPP, County Road 20 had been closed between Iler road and McCormick Road in Harrow.
Belle Vue National Historic Site given the go ahead for developer revitalization
Amherstburg town council has given the go-ahead for restoration proposals for the Belle Vue National Historic Site.
Winnipeg
Wasyliw told NDP he 'wouldn't lie for Wab' over Khan handshake
An MLA recently kicked out of the NDP caucus says he is setting the record straight about a controversial handshake between PC MLA Obby Khan and Premier Wab Kinew.
'We have to wait': Majority of Winnipeg construction projects yet to finish
Summer officially gave way to autumn on Sunday, but Winnipeg’s construction season is far from over with work continuing on regional roadways and residential streets.
Regina
'Significant' RCMP presence reported on Fishing Lake First Nation, STARS called to area
Saskatchewan RCMP remain at the scene of a "police incident" on Fishing Lake First Nation after it announced officers were in the area searching for a suspect wanted in a long list of armed robberies.
Enhanced breast cancer screening announced for patients in Saskatchewan
A new program is expanding the capacity of breast cancer screening services across Saskatchewan, and a fundraising campaign is underway to get it done. This all comes as age requirement have been lowered for mammogram screening starting in the new year.
Medals to honour 150th anniversary of Treaty 4 signing unveiled at Regina City Hall
To honour the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 4, the City of Regina unveiled two medals at City Hall.
Saskatoon
Sask. government says private school now separate from church, but emails show connections remain
The Government of Saskatchewan says a private Christian school, embroiled in abuse allegations, has proved it's met education ministry rules by formally disconnecting from an affiliated church. But, by some indications, connections remain.
Saskatoon group caught with kilos of meth is back on trial after judge overturns acquittal
A man and woman in Saskatoon who had two kilograms of methamphetamine seized from a home are going back to trial after having their acquittals overturned.
Vancouver
Detached home ownership in Metro Vancouver becoming 'more of a unicorn,' according to report
A new report from Re/Max shows it's becoming increasingly unrealistic for most people to buy a detached home in Metro Vancouver.
Vancouver's Jericho Pier to be repaired, could open by next summer
Jericho Pier has been closed to the public since a storm battered it in January 2022 – but now, the Vancouver Park Board has approved a plan to repair it at a cost of $1 million.
Vancouver Island
'Severely hypothermic' boater rescued after vessel capsizes off Vancouver Island
A boater was rescued on Monday evening after spending three hours in the frigid waters off Vancouver Island.
Pair charged after 'significant seizure' of drugs, guns in Nanaimo, B.C.
A man and a woman from Nanaimo, B.C., are facing more than two dozen charges after police seized four guns and several hundred grams of illicit drugs following a complaint about drug trafficking in the city's downtown core.
Kelowna
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.