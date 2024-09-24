What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

For things to watch from Tuesday's CTV Morning Live:

One of the most significant conferences concerning the ocean is happening in Halifax this week. Over 1,500 delegates are gathering to discuss ways of protecting and utilizing the world largest natural resource – the ocean. Find out how a conference of this size and scope is so significant for our region.

Meet the woman behind the Coastal Culture Clash – an evening that bring together urban fashion, culture and community. Slated for mid-October – the event unites creative minds from a variety of sectors to work together and celebrate culture!!

Its award season – where stars shine their brightest. Wonder how they look so good on the red carpet? Our beauty contributor Shobana show us how to replicate those star-studded styles by selecting the right tools and techniques. Get your glam on in a fraction of the time with our beauty expert.

After being shut down during the Covid years – Scotiabank Centre is riding a wave of success thanks to the return of big events. Get the inside scoop on the big conferences and shows coming to our region as we unveil a contest that could see you winning tickets to a year’s worth of events.