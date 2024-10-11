What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

ATLANTIC
    Three things to watch from CTV Morning Live Friday:

    Merry Mental Heath

    Celebrating 50 years, Metro Community Housing Association provides supports to adults dealing with mental health issues. Merry Mental Health is a new campaign designed to fill participant's Christmas wishes by providing them with gifts under the tree this holiday season.

    Clearing the sheet

    Curling is bouncing back in Nova Scotia after declining during the pandemic.The new Executive Director of the Nova Scotia Curling Association. Dan Baldwin says it is a dream come true. He wants people to know that curling is for all ages and encourages kids to start around 12 years old.

    Friendsgiving

    If your family is gone for the holidays, and you’re having a festive friend Thanksgiving instead, we have you covered with some tasty treats and fabulous fall finds. Our partner Rachel Nuad, editor of INBETWEEN Magazine, shows how to navigate the holidays with the families we choose.

