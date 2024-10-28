What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from Monday's CTV Morning Live:

Senior savings

As winter approaches, there are a number of concerns around finances and the environment seniors have to contend with. Bill VanGorder with the Canadian Association of Retired Persons has some tips and ticks for older adults getting set for the season ahead.

According to Diabetes Canada, diabetes or prediabetes affects 33 per cent of the Nova Scotia population. November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and we hear from a local man living with the challenges of the disease.

Kind Bridal in downtown Halifax showcases stunning Canadian-made wedding dresses for local brides planning their big day. The shop says it is seeing a resurgence in the ballgown style of gown right now.

The Battle of Britian is often described as the greatest air battle of the Second World War. Author Ted Barris explains that about 300 Canadians were involved in the battle, marking it the second-largest country represented. Through his book “Battle of Britain: Canadian Airmen in Their Finest Hour” he shares stories of those Canadians involved in the heroic battle.