Man, 49, arrested in connection with Queen Street fire: Fredericton police

Police in Fredericton say they have arrested a man in connection with a fire in the city earlier this week.

The Fredericton Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a commercial building in the 200 block of Queen Street around 10:30 p.m.

Police say firefighters saw smoke billowing from several areas of 228 Queen St., which is home to Mactavish's Source for Sports.

The fire was mostly contained to the rear storage section of the building and the roof of the middle section.

There was also smoke damage throughout the building.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Wednesday they arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with the fire.

They say he will remain in custody until he appears before a judge to face charges.

Police have not said what charges the man is facing.

