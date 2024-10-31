ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man, 49, arrested in connection with Queen Street fire: Fredericton police

    Fredericton police
    Share

    Police in Fredericton say they have arrested a man in connection with a fire in the city earlier this week.

    The Fredericton Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a commercial building in the 200 block of Queen Street around 10:30 p.m.

    Police say firefighters saw smoke billowing from several areas of 228 Queen St., which is home to Mactavish's Source for Sports.

    The fire was mostly contained to the rear storage section of the building and the roof of the middle section.

    There was also smoke damage throughout the building.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police said Wednesday they arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with the fire.

    They say he will remain in custody until he appears before a judge to face charges.

    Police have not said what charges the man is facing.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Where to follow the U.S. election results on CTVNews.ca

    On U.S. election day, CTVNews.ca will feature live results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News