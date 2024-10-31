Saint John police seek public’s assistance in three hit-and-run investigations

Saint John Regional Police is asking for the public’s assistance after three hit-and-runs in the Adelaide Street area on Tuesday.

Police responded to the 100 block of Adelaide Street for a motor vehicle collision around 12:17 p.m.

A white Cadillac sedan was seen travelling south when it collided with a black Volkswagen Jetta, according to a news release from Saint John police.

The driver of the Jetta was sitting in their parked vehicle during the collision but was not injured.

Police say the Cadillac continued to travel towards Main Street, colliding with an unoccupied blue Mazda 3 that was also parked in the 100 block of Adelaide Street.

According to the release, it was later reported that parked and unoccupied red Mazda 5 in the same area was also damaged.

Police describe the driver of the Cadillac as an older Caucasian man with a white beard and white hair.

The Cadillac sustained damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, police say, including a broken cover on the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

