What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    What you need to know if you missed the Monday edition of CTV Morning Live Atlantic.

    Button Man

    Prohibition era Halifax is where Button Man, a new video game, is set. Developer Ron Ismach says he wanted to base it on games he played as a child and, after moving to the city, he could think of no better setting.

    Catching up with Joel Plaskett

    Dartmouth, N.S., singer-songwriter Joel Plaskett is on tour again showcasing his new album “One Real Reveal.” Though his shows are selling out quickly, performing in smaller venues means Plaskett gets to give a more intimate experience with this album.

    CML Book Club

    “Nathalie An Acadian’s Tale of Tragedy and Triumph” is the first book chosen for the CTV Morning Live Book Club. Thanks to suggestions from viewers, the hosts will read the local novel and hope you do too, giving feedback in December.

    Honour, Country, Sacrifice

    Longtime photographer Trevor Godinho was part of a project to photograph veterans for a 2017 Remembrance Day piece. After talking to some of the subjects, he decided to launch a series, telling the stories of those who served our country so their memories and sacrifices would not be lost.

    Judge rules against Alberta casino, dinner theatre operator

    An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.

