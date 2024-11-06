ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Share

    Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Wednesday:

    America votes

    Political professor, Lori Turnbull, is not surprised by the outcome of the U.S. election, as the Electoral College is the vote that matters, not the popular vote. Kamala Harris did not do primaries in each state, and Turnbull said it wasn’t clear how she would fair.

    Roll up your sleeve

    Time for booster shots as the weather turns cold and the flu starts to circulate. According to the Nova Scotia Nurses Union, you could be carrying the flu virus even if you don’t have symptoms, which is why getting the flu shot is important at this time of year.

    A food and drink experience  

    Crave is a night of food and drinks from 40 local vendors coming together to give back to the community. The event, which is put on by Progress Club Halifax, promises to wow your taste buds and the proceeds go to those living with disabilities in the region.

    Move it or lose it

    Our friends at Move 100 need one more shopper to compete in a $10,000 shopping spree with a catch: You only get 10 minutes! Ten shoppers, 10 minutes, 10-thousand dollars.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News