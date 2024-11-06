What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Wednesday:

America votes

Political professor, Lori Turnbull, is not surprised by the outcome of the U.S. election, as the Electoral College is the vote that matters, not the popular vote. Kamala Harris did not do primaries in each state, and Turnbull said it wasn’t clear how she would fair.

Roll up your sleeve

Time for booster shots as the weather turns cold and the flu starts to circulate. According to the Nova Scotia Nurses Union, you could be carrying the flu virus even if you don’t have symptoms, which is why getting the flu shot is important at this time of year.

A food and drink experience

Crave is a night of food and drinks from 40 local vendors coming together to give back to the community. The event, which is put on by Progress Club Halifax, promises to wow your taste buds and the proceeds go to those living with disabilities in the region.

Move it or lose it

Our friends at Move 100 need one more shopper to compete in a $10,000 shopping spree with a catch: You only get 10 minutes! Ten shoppers, 10 minutes, 10-thousand dollars.