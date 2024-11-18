What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

ATLANTIC
    What you need to know if you missed the Monday edition of CTV Morning Live Atlantic.

    Marking her-story

    Our TSN colleague Kenzie Lalonde made history on Nov. 12, becoming the first woman to call play-by-play on an NHL broadcast for the network. Lalonde, who got her start in the Maritimes, attributes her path to play-by-play to her time with Eastlink TV.

    To stick or non-stick

    Our partners at All-Clad and chef Romain Avril stress that stainless steel is the way to go when it comes to cooking. With tips like having hot pans so your food doesn’t stick, to sprinkling water to test the heat level, we break down the basics of cooking with stainless steel.

    Atlantic wedding showcase

    If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all your wedding needs, the Atlantic Wedding Showcase is your destination. The showcase is the place to go for wedding ideas, and even some prizes.

    Holiday gift guide

    It’s getting closer and closer to the holiday season, so our friend and partner Nneka Elliott shares tips and ticks to cover the whole family. From clothes to toys, hygiene and more, she shows there is something for everyone, without breaking the bank.

