Where and when to watch the total solar eclipse in New Brunswick – safely

What’s your “eclipse day” plan?

Central New Brunswick will experience complete darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds on the afternoon of April 8, when the moon aligns precisely between the sun and Earth.

Public viewing events within the solar eclipse’s path of totality will be held in several New Brunswick communities on April 8, including: Florenceville-Bristol, Fredericton, Hartland, Miramichi, Perth-Andover, Plaster Rock, and Woodstock. (Graphic: Darryl Gill/CTV Atlantic)

Communities big and small within the “path of totality” will commemorate the rare event, with viewing parties and guided orientations during the late afternoon spectacle.

Florenceville-Bristol

Eclipse start time: 3:22:41 p.m.

Totality start time: 4:32:19 p.m.

Duration of totality: 3 minutes, 18.9 seconds

The launch of a helium balloon carrying a solar telescope will serve as a flagship “eclipse day” event on April 8 in Florenceville-Bristol.

The telescope will launch from the Amsterdam Inn & Suites grounds at 383 Centreville Rd. and transmit live images of the eclipse as it crosses New Brunswick.

A solar telescope livestream will be transmitted near the launch site at Potato World, where free French fries will be served.

“We’re asking the public to come around 2:30 and we expect to launch at 3:30,” says Lawson Hunter, a volunteer with the telescope project. “We will have facilitators who will provide context and explain what’s happening, when it’s happening.”

Images from the telescope will be livestreamed to another nearby public viewing event, at the Northern Carleton Civic Centre in Florenceville-Bristol. Later that evening, a ticketed event will be held at the civic centre, featuring Canadian astronaut Col. Chris Hadfield.

Within the District of Carleton North, free safety glasses can be picked up while quantities last before April 8 at the Andrew & Laura McCain Library, the Florenceville-Bristol Town Office, the Bath Village Hall, and the Western Valley Multiplex.

Fredericton

Eclipse start time: 3:23:41 p.m.

Totality start time: 4:33:50 p.m.

Duration of totality: 2 minutes, 12.4 seconds

The provincial capital will host three days of events from April 6 to April 8 under the banner of “EclipseFest.”

On the day of the eclipse, a public watch party will be hosted by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada in downtown Fredericton beginning at 2 p.m.

The April 8 event on Carleton Street will include science demonstrations, opportunities for telescope observations, and guided safety information during the event.

“We are the largest city in the path of totality in the Maritimes,” says Mary Ellen Hudson, of Fredericton Tourism. “We know that a couple busloads of students are coming from Nova Scotia, so it’s a great learning opportunity for students.”

Hudson says a limited supply of safety glasses will be available at “EclipseFest” events, but is urging people to secure their own certified viewing devices beforehand.

Hartland

Eclipse start time: 3:22:43 p.m.

Totality start time: 4:32:24 p.m.

Duration of totality: 3 minutes, 20.7 seconds

The town is making good use of Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 hit with its “Total Eclipse of the Hartland” public eclipse viewing party on April 8.

The event at Hartland Community School will begin at 2 p.m. and include vendors and a livestream of images from the solar telescope.

Free eclipse safety glasses can be picked up while quantities last before April 8 at Hartland Town Hall and the Dr. Walter Chestnut Public Library.

Hopes are high for a clear day in central New Brunswick on April 8, including Hartland, N.B., as shown in this November 2023 picture. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)

Miramichi

Eclipse start time: 3:25:27p.m.

Totality start time: 4:34:24 p.m.

Duration of totality: 3 minutes, 8.2 seconds

Miramichi will serve as the hub of eclipse activity in eastern New Brunswick, with a week of events leading into April 8 called “Total Eclipse Totale.”

The city has organized a public eclipse viewing event on April 8 at the Miramichi Airport, with gates to the site opening at 1:30 p.m.

During the eclipse, an on-site astronomer will offer guided explanations of each phase. Food trucks, vendors, and music will also be included at the airport’s viewing event.

“We’re expecting between four-to-six thousand people,” says Jeffrey MacTavish, director of economic development and tourism at the City of Miramichi. “We have capacity to host 1,500 vehicles at the Miramichi Airport.”

Protective glasses will be available between April 2 and 5 at Miramichi City Hall and the city’s three public libraries.

“We purchased 20,000 pairs of protective glasses for our citizens that are here and visitors that intend to come,” said MacTavish.

Perth-Andover

Eclipse start time: 3:22:39 p.m.

Totality start time: 4:32:25 p.m.

Duration of totality: 2 minutes, 52.8 seconds

The River Valley Civic Centre grounds in Perth-Andover will host a public eclipse viewing event with food trucks, music, and a livestream of the solar telescope over New Brunswick on April 8, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Free eclipse safety glasses can be picked up while quantities last before April 8 at the Perth-Andover Village Office and the Perth-Andover Public Library.

Plaster Rock

Eclipse start time: 3:23:07 p.m.

Totality start time: 4:32:54 p.m.

Duration of totality: 2 minutes, 32.1 seconds

The four-day “Totality over the Tobique” festival will lead to a public viewing event on the day of the eclipse starting at 12 p.m. on April 8.

A livestream of the solar telescope will be streamed at the Tobique-Plex, with an astronomer providing commentary on the grounds outside.

Free eclipse safety glasses can be picked up while quantities last before April 8 at the Plaster Rock Public School Library and Phil Sharkey Memorial Centre.

Woodstock

Eclipse start time: 3:22:34 p.m.

Totality start time: 4:32:22 p.m.

Duration of totality: 3 minutes, 16.2 seconds

Woodstock will host a three-day eclipse festival between April 6 and 8, with three public viewing sites on eclipse day in downtown Woodstock, the Meduxnekeag Consolidated School, and the AYR Motor Centre.

A livestream of the solar telescope will be streamed at Woodstock High School, near the AYR Motor Centre.

Free eclipse safety glasses can be picked up while quantities last before April 8 at the AYR Motor Centre, LP Fisher Public Library, and Woodstock Town Hall.

The April 8, 2024 total eclipse path in New Brunswick. (Courtesy: Eclipse2024.org)

On the line of totality

Arcadia

Only a portion of the recently-formed village of Arcadia falls within the eclipse’s path of totality.

The volunteer fire departments of Arcadia will host public eclipse viewing events and fundraising barbeques at its five stations on April 8.

A total solar eclipse will be over the Cumberland Bay station, with a partial eclipse over the Cambridge-Narrows, Jemseg, Gagetown, and Upper Gagetown stations.

Moncton

Moncton is just outside the path of totality and will experience a deep partial eclipse hitting its maximum on April 8 at 4:36 p.m., with a magnitude of 99.89 per cent.

A public viewing event titled "EclipSol" will be held at Bore Park starting at 12 p.m.

Moncton City Hall says safety viewing glasses will be available on the day of the eclipse at the Treitz Haus Visitor Information Centre, while quantities last. Face painting, live music, and a photo booth will be at the Bore Park site event.

