'Who is Mattea Roach?' Cape Breton brewery pays tribute to 'Jeopardy!' champ with special beer
Nova Scotians have shown their pride for 23-time “Jeopardy!” winner Mattea Roach since she first competed on the game show earlier this year -- and now they’re doing so with a special brew.
Cape Breton-based Big Spruce Brewing recently released its “Who is Mattea Roach?” IPA.
On Wednesday -- Roach’s 24th birthday -- the brewery posted photos of the new drink, which features a cartoon depiction of Roach competing on the show.
Big Spruce co-owner Melanie Bock-White came up with the idea, flavours and the label for the beer.
It’s described as, “an aromatic & hop-forward (but abv shy!) session IPA, bursting with notes of tangerine and pink grapefruit, a sly little selection to sip while cheering wildly.”
Big Spruce also referred to Roach as “the bestest most greatest smarty-pants to grace the small screen.”
Her namesake beer can be picked up at Big Spruce Brewing in Baddeck, N.S., or shipped nationwide from the company’s online shop.
The brewery says while it has not yet heard Roach’s reaction to the drink, the numbers of orders from people with the same last name has been "quite remarkable.”
While Roach now lives in Toronto, she is originally from Halifax, and has family in Cape Breton.
Big Spruce co-owner and alesmith Jeremy White says 900-labelled cans were made from a small batch of “Who is Mattea Roach?”
White says about 50 per cent of the cans were claimed within 24 hours of Wednesday’s post, adding that it’s “absolutely” a limited-edition brew.
“The broader wish is that she fairs well in the upcoming ‘Tournament of Champions’,” he said during a phone interview with CTV News. “We really want to see her succeed.”
Roach will return to “Jeopardy!” next month for the game show’s Tournament of Champions.
Eighteen other champions will face off in the quarter-finals, which start Monday, while the three seeded champions, including Roach, will skip straight to the "Jeopardy!" semi-finals.
Roach is set to take the stage for the first time Nov. 10.
Throughout her time on the show, Roach won US$562,983 and answered 644 questions correctly.
In the “Jeopardy!” standings, she sits at 5th place in both consecutive games won and career earnings in regular play, and is 9th on the all-time winnings list.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tiny island town in Newfoundland divided over resettlement as cut-off date looms
The future of a tiny island town in Newfoundland is uncertain after a preliminary resettlement vote. Residents of Gaultois are divided on whether they should stay or leave in the event its hydro and transportation links to the rest of the province get cut off.
WATCH LIVE | Feds 'lost confidence' in Ottawa police, Lucki told OPP in texts released at inquiry
A text message from RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the federal government was already losing confidence in the Ottawa police just one week into a massive protest which turned into an occupation in downtown Ottawa and at several border crossings last winter.
Anticipate unavoidable flight disruptions as labour shortages persist, say experts
The airline industry is warning that flight disruptions will be unavoidable this upcoming holiday travel season as an ongoing labour shortage drags on.
'Talk is cheap': Survivors marking anniversary of end of LGBTQ2S+ purge call for federal action
Survivors of the so-called LGBTQ2S+ purge were on Parliament Hill on Thursday calling for the federal government to make progress on recommendations they've made for improving inclusivity within federal workplaces, including the RCMP and Canadian military.
Inviting convicted killer Colin Thatcher to throne speech 'an error in judgment,' Sask. MLA says
A Saskatchewan MLA is calling his decision to invite convicted killer Colin Thatcher to the legislative building on Wednesday an error in judgment.
26 guests file lawsuit against new Whitby, Ont. spa after staph contamination
To date, 26 people have been named as plaintiffs in a civil claim against Thermea Spa Village in Whitby, Ont., after they say they contracted Staphylococcus, commonly known as staph, from one of the spa’s saltwater pools.
4 children die in Thompson, Man., house fire, 3 people in hospital: RCMP
Four children have died after a fire broke out in a Thompson, Man., home Wednesday night.
Body of missing Indonesian woman found in a python's stomach
A woman who had been reported missing in Indonesia was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre-long python, according to local authorities.
Vancouver 'crime boss' sentenced to 14.5 years in U.S. federal prison for drug trafficking
A Vancouver "crime boss" at the centre of a transnational drug trafficking network has been sentenced to 14.5 years in U.S. federal prison, Mounties say.
Toronto
-
Mike Holmes' company named in $8M lawsuit over Meaford, Ont. housing development
The property development company owned by TV personality Mike Holmes is being sued after allegedly being involved in the development and promotion of more than a dozen houses in Meaford, Ont. that homeowners say have 'numerous deficiencies.'
-
Ford forced to retract inflammatory comments aimed at Liberal MPP
Premier Doug Ford was forced to withdraw a comment made in the legislature on Thursday after accusing a Liberal MPP of “hiding in his basement” during mass demonstrations in Ottawa and being a part of the “most politically corrupt government” in provincial history.
-
Ontario adds 121 deaths to its COVID-19 tally as one epidemiologist warns of 'tough winter' ahead
Ontario added another 121 deaths to its COVID-19 tally over the last week, as at least one infectious disease specialist warned of a 'tough winter' ahead.
Calgary
-
Province overruled Alberta's CMOH in masking order, ruling finds
The Alberta Court of King's Bench has found the Alberta government's decision to block school boards from imposing their own mask mandates 'was made for improper purposes' and 'unreasonable.'
-
'Best in the world': Alberta named on National Geographic's list of top travel destinations
Alberta has been named on National Geographic's annual list of the world’s best destinations for travellers.
-
Start of ski season nears in Calgary and throughout the Rockies
Itching to ski or snowboard? Here's a list of the tentative opening days for ski resorts in-and-around Calgary, Banff and throughout the Rockies in Alberta and B.C.
Montreal
-
Make a Plan B: With Lafontaine Tunnel closure imminent, transport minister pushes mitigation measures
With the partial closure of the Lafontaine Tunnel beginning Monday, Quebec's transport minister is calling on affected commuters to come up with a Plan B.
-
Marie-Claude Nichols expelled from Que. Liberal caucus, will sit as independent
Marie-Claude Nichols, Member of the National Assembly for Vaudreuil, was expelled from the Liberal caucus Thursday after refusing a position on the shadow cabinet. Instead, she will sit as an independent.
-
'We've never experienced this': Quebec food banks say they're struggling to meet demand
Quebec's food bank network is sounding the alarm, citing a perfect storm of factors that make it challenging to meet a demand that has skyrocketed since 2019. In just one year, the number of monthly requests for food assistance has jumped by 375,000, from nearly 1.9 million to more than 2.2 million, an increase of 20 per cent.
Edmonton
-
'We've listened': Edmonton outlines changes to snow and ice removal
The City of Edmonton said it's been listening to residents when it comes to snow and ice removal and announced a number of changes on Thursday to improve its program. One of the major changes this year will be in residential areas, which won't be bladed down to bare pavement. Instead, snowpack will be leveled and maintained at five centimetres which will prevent large windrows, rutting and water drainage issues.
-
Shandro strikes deal with crown attorneys who threatened to walk off the job
After threatening to strike in April, the Alberta Crown Attorneys’ Association (ACAA) has inked a new deal with Justice Minister Tyler Shandro.
-
Woodcroft praises Puljujarvi, 3rd line as Oilers try for 3rd straight victory in Chicago
Jesse Puljujarvi scored his first goal of the year Wednesday night in St. Louis. It took him seven games, but a day later his coach gave kudos to the big winger and his linemates.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. sexual assault case against convicted rapist Jacob Hoggard returns to court
The sexual assault case against disgraced Canadian musician and former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in northern Ontario returned to court Thursday morning, a week after he was sentenced to five years in prison for raping an Ottawa woman in 2016.
-
Sudbury woman filing civil suit against cops who charged her for murder
The murder charge has been dropped against a Sudbury woman accused in her estranged husband's death and now that his brother has been sentenced for the crime, she is coming after the cops.
-
Timmins lumber mill goes up in flames
Timmins fire crews are cleaning up the remnants of what officials called a large structural fire that happened Wednesday evening.
London
-
'Active investigation' in Dorchester, Ont., local schools on lockdown
Police are currently on scene of an “active investigation” in Dorchester that has seen several schools put under a hold and secure order as a precaution. Waterloo police say that the police presence in Dorchester stems from a robbery that occurred earlier in the day in Kitchener.
-
LPS say suspect arrested while wearing Mayor's Chain of Office
London police have arrested a man in the downtown core after being seen wearing the stolen Mayor’s Chain of Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was seen leaving City Hall after concealing the historical ‘Chain of Office’ under his clothing.
-
Child porn charges laid against Woodstock woman
A Woodstock woman is facing charges in relation to a child pornography investigation, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
4 children die in Thompson, Man., house fire, 3 people in hospital: RCMP
Four children have died after a fire broke out in a Thompson, Man., home Wednesday night.
-
'Build a stronger city': What Scott Gillingham has planned for his time as mayor of Winnipeg
Scott Gillingham was elected as Winnipeg’s next mayor in the 2022 municipal election on Wednesday, beating 10 other candidates in a race that came down to the wire.
-
Winnipeg school board election results
In addition to a new mayor and city council, residents of Winnipeg also cast their votes for school board trustees on Wednesday night.
Ottawa
-
Wellington Street ‘extremely porous’ eight months after closing to vehicles, PPS head says
The head of the Parliamentary Protective Service says Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill remains "extremely porous", eight months after closing the street to vehicles following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Federal government must collect $500M in overpayments to public servants: AG
More than a quarter of federal public servants still experienced pay problems due to the troubled Phoenix pay system, Canada’s auditor general says.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds 'lost confidence' in Ottawa police, Lucki told OPP in texts released at inquiry
A text message from RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the federal government was already losing confidence in the Ottawa police just one week into a massive protest which turned into an occupation in downtown Ottawa and at several border crossings last winter.
Saskatoon
-
Inviting convicted killer Colin Thatcher to throne speech 'an error in judgment,' Sask. MLA says
A Saskatchewan MLA is calling his decision to invite convicted killer Colin Thatcher to the legislative building on Wednesday an error in judgment.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by Saskatoon Transit bus
One person has died after being hit by a Saskatoon Transit bus Wednesday evening.
-
Sask. RCMP surveillance operation nets cocaine, meth
Sask. RCMP arrested three people and seized almost 200 grams of cocaine and methamphetamine following a surveillance and tracking operation.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s 'vulnerable' Fraser Valley needs flood control plan, Senate committee warns
The Senate Committee on Agriculture and Forestry is calling for a comprehensive flood control plan for British Columbia's Fraser Valley following last year's catastrophic floods.
-
Metro Vancouver regional park closed for nearly a month due to wildfire will soon reopen
Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam was closed to the public on Oct. 1 as local firefighters and crews from the B.C. Wildfire Service responded to a blaze in the High Knoll area of the park.
-
Photos of suspect accused of leaving taxi driver with life-altering injuries shared by Vancouver police
Vancouver police have released photos of a suspect they say assaulted a taxi driver in the summer.
Regina
-
Inviting convicted killer Colin Thatcher to throne speech 'an error in judgment,' Sask. MLA says
A Saskatchewan MLA is calling his decision to invite convicted killer Colin Thatcher to the legislative building on Wednesday an error in judgment.
-
New commercial Crown corporation to bring changes to lotteries and gaming, province says
The creation of a new commercial Crown corporation set to launch in April 2023 will handle lotteries and gaming in Saskatchewan, the provincial government said in a news release.
-
'More detailed than most': U of R political scientist breaks down Sask. throne speech
The provincial government’s speech from the throne on Wednesday included more detail than most other throne speeches, according to a Saskatchewan political scientist.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier on Nov. 18
David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia's next premier on Nov. 18, the province announced Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Government House in Victoria at a time that has yet to be determined, the province said in a statement.
-
Thousands without electricity as strong winds hit Vancouver Island
Eastern Vancouver Island is under a special weather statement Thursday as strong winds were expected to gust across the region. Environment Canada predicted that southeast winds gusting up to 80 km/h would likely result in downed trees and power outages in communities from Nanoose Bay to Courtenay and Campbell River, B.C.
-
Victoria police investigate stabbing that sent 1 to hospital
Victoria police say one person has been taken to hospital following a stabbing at a temporary housing facility on Thursday.