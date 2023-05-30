Wildfire, potential ammonia leak forces mandatory evacuation order in Bedford, N.S.

A wildfire is burning in the Hammonds Plains-area near Bedford, N.S.

An emergency alert was issued at approximately 6:40 p.m. Tuesday letting residents know a wildfire and potential ammonia leak has caused a mandatory evacuation order for resident of several streets in Bedford, N.S.

The fire is moving rapidly and people should stay away from the area, a Tuesday night statement from the province said.

Residents in the following areas must evacuate:

Olive Street

Bernard Street

Estelle Street

Lewis Street

Farmers Dairy Lane

Giles

Bluewater Road

Topsaild

Command

Gary Martin

Lasalle

Casetlestone

People on Hammonds Plains Road from the Intersection of Giles to the intersection of Larry Utek Drive must also evacuate.

A map shows the approximate evacuation area around Bedford, N.S., on May 30, 2023. (CTV Atlantic)