

CTV Atlantic





A 67-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl in Windsor, N.S.

The RCMP say the incident happened just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Police allege the girl spotted the man exposing his genitals as he stood on an adjacent property.

Garnett Frederick Smith was arrested a short time later and held in custody overnight.

The Windsor, N.S., man is facing charges of committing an indecent act and breach of probation in connection with the incident.

Smith appeared in Windsor provincial court Tuesday and was released on strict conditions. He is due back in court on June 12.