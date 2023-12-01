Winner of St. Stephen Chase the Ace takes home $1.5 million

Kitty Keating was the talk of St. Stephen, N.B., Thursday night, after she took home a chase the ace jackpot of $1.5 million.

Keating found the ace of spades in the 44th week of the St. Stephen Chase the Ace, with only nine cards left in the deck.

According to a social media post by the group, the proceeds from the game will be split between 16 charities, including sports teams, a local middle school and more.

“We were hoping to get anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000, so we have gone well over what we expected to get out of this event,” chase the ace MC Scott Moffatt told CTV News in October. “We are achieving goals we didn’t even imagine achieving.”

Chase the Ace has gained increasing popularity in Atlantic Canada in recent years, with rural areas using the lottery to raise money for everything from local fire departments to legions.

