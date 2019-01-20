

CTV Atlantic





FREDERICTON -- The snow came down fast and furious in New Brunswick, the first phase of the blizzard blanketed streets and highways making them dangerous for drivers.

“If you don’t have to be out on the roads, stay home and that way you can stay safe,” said platoon Captain Glenn Sullivan.

The message was a common theme, relayed by emergency officials throughout the region, and the streets of downtown Fredericton remained deserted for the majority of the day.

The weather is anticipated to get worse before it get better, with high winds and freezing rain in the forecast – power outages remain a very real possibility.

“Models suggest right now that there could be over central New Brunswick, and certain parts of southern New Brunswick, up to six hours of freezing rain and that’s when problems could occur and we could see potential outages,” said Sheila Lagace from NB power.

Lagace says 150 crews are on standby ready to respond.

“We also have crews from other areas that are on standby in case we need help in other areas where the storm may impact the most, that are ready to respond of we get any outages as a result of that,” she said.

If the storm does knock out your power, the Fredericton Fire Department says there are some crucial steps to take, in order to keep yourself and your family safe.

“So take the added precautions for carbon monoxide poisoning, such as using generators outside, using flashlights versus candles, and making sure that you have a working smoke detector and a carbon monoxide detector as well,” said Sullivan.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.