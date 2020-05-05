SYDNEY, N.S. -- Many Maritime businesses are in survival mode, especially those that rely on tourism dollars.

With interprovincial travel still banned in many provinces, tourism operators are turning their focus to locals for support this season.

Marketed as Nova Scotia’s masterpiece, Cape Breton island attracts people from all over the world to explore its rugged coastline and beauty.

But this year, tourism operators will be relying on people within the province to pay the bills.

“Usually 85 per cent of our visitors come from off island, so a large percentage of our visitors,” says Mary Pat Mombourquette, executive director of the Cape Breton Miners Museum.

Mombourquette says there is still much uncertainty for the summer season at the museum.

One thing for sure though, is they will not have their typical financial boost from cruise ships.

“Whenever I ask an adult from Cape Breton if they’ve ever been to the Cape Breton Museum, they say, I did it with my school trip,” adds Mombourquette. “These are people who are 40 to 50 years old. Hopefully they come back because we’re not the same as when they went to school,”

Louisbourg is one of many Parks Canada sites that rely on tourism dollars, but they are closed until at least May 31, with their future plans still up in the air.

“They’re going to need whatever business can be driven to their operations,” says Terry Smith of Destination Cape Breton.

Smith says there were nearly 440,000 room nights sold throughout Cape Breton at this time last year. But with COVID-19 restrictions in place, his focus is now on attracting Nova Scotian tourists.

“We think people are going to be happy to get out and explore around the island the province,” says Smith. “They can explore things they haven’t done in years, or maybe haven’t done ever.”

Smith says the good news is that Nova Scotians contribute about 38 per cent of Cape Breton’s tourism revenue, which is just shy of a billion dollars a year.

He says there’s lots to explore in the great outdoors.

“Hiking, golfing, going to the beach, having a picnic. That will all be there for people who want to get out of the house.”

This year's tourism season is expected to look quite different, but operators are hoping people closer to home will support the industry.