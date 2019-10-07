With temperatures dropping to the single digits there is rising concern for those who have no place to call home.

Many of them used to live at a former tent city on Moncton.

"That was part of the reason that we closed the tent site on Albert Street," said Trevor Goodwin, the YMCA outreach senior director."Prepping for the extreme cold coming."

The idea was for residents to find alternateoptions indoors to make a plan before the snow comes.

"When the colder weather comes, that level of vulnerability just increases," said Goodwin.

Karen Brooker is now finding herself in a similar situation with the colder weather approaching.

Her apartment was evacuated a year ago after the fire marshal deemed it was no longer safe to live in.

She's been hopping shelter to shelter ever since.

"I have not slept in almost nine weeks," Brooker said.

Brooker says during the day she is required to leave the shelter. She tries to seek refuge in places like the library or the mall.

"When it starts to get cold, or even when it's raining, once you get damp and cold you can't warm up and there's very limited places we can go to in the daytime."

She vowsthis will be her first winter braving the elements at 58 years old and diagnosed with COPD.

"If I was younger, I could handle the cold, but at my age, I can't handle it," Brooker said.

Nicole Poirier says she's been keeping an eye on the homeless very concerned with winter around the corner.

"I don't know how they can manage to sleep at night when it was zero," said Poirier."I'm comfortable in a nice home with a temperature I can regulate, but these people can't regulate the temperature being outside."

Goodwin says the YMCA Reconnect Program will begin to monitor the streets to make sure all are safe and equipped properly.

"Appropriate footwear, socks, hand-warmers, mittens, gloves, everything like that," Goodwin said. "It all plays a key role in not just survival but also a good quality of life day to day."

Like many, Poirier says the root of the issue points to what she calls a lack of affordable housing.

"The prices are exaggerated, you have to be a bit financially comfortable to afford living there," Poirier said.

Brooker said she just wants a place to call home.

"I just want a place to live; that's all I want," Brooker said. "A nice one-bedroom apartment where I'm safe and secure."