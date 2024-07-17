Woman, 18, dies after ATV crash in northeastern New Brunswick

An 18-year-old woman from Miscou, N.B., has died following an ATV crash in nearby Petite-Rivière-de-l'île last Friday.

Members with the Lamèque RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 313 around 12:20 p.m.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the ATV, died at the scene.

Police believe the crash happened when the ATV driver was travelling northbound, lost control and drove into a ditch on the shoulder of the road.

The Lamèque Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.

The New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

