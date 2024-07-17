ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Woman, 18, dies after ATV crash in northeastern New Brunswick

    A RCMP vehicle in a road block is seen on Glen Drive after a shooting involving RCMP officers in Coquitlam B.C. on Friday, September 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns A RCMP vehicle in a road block is seen on Glen Drive after a shooting involving RCMP officers in Coquitlam B.C. on Friday, September 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    An 18-year-old woman from Miscou, N.B., has died following an ATV crash in nearby Petite-Rivière-de-l'île last Friday.

    Members with the Lamèque RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 313 around 12:20 p.m.

    The driver, who was the sole occupant of the ATV, died at the scene.

    Police believe the crash happened when the ATV driver was travelling northbound, lost control and drove into a ditch on the shoulder of the road.

    The Lamèque Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.

    The New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

    An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

